Felicity Huffman's Life Is 'Back to Normal' After Completing Sentence for College Admissions Scam, Source Says

Felicity Huffman is returning to her normal life. Months completing her full sentence in her role in the 2019 college admissions scandal, the actress has gotten back into stride.

"Felicity’s life is back to normal," a source tells ET. "Both her daughters are thriving in college. Her husband [William H. Macy] has great projects in the works and she has a big project in the works."

"Felicity did the walk in the right way, accepted responsibility, and rehabilitated her career and reputation," the source adds.

ET learned back in November that Huffman has signed on to star in a single camera comedy for ABC. The show will reportedly focus on love, loss, family and Triple A baseball. Huffman's character is described as the "unlikely owner of a minor league baseball team," who has to navigate her new normal following the tragic death of her husband.

The role marks Huffman's first new TV job since finishing her one-year period of supervised release on Oct. 25, after spending 13 days behind bars at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, for her role in the college bribery ring. A judge also ordered her to pay a $30,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.

"Felicity is still doing volunteer work with A New Way of Life and The Teen Project, despite her community service hours having ended a year ago," ET's source says.

Meanwhile Netflix's documentary about the admissions scandal, Operation Varsity Blues, released on Wednesday.

The film -- whose title is a reference to the code name the FBI gave the investigation into the scandal -- is a deep dive into a fraudulent scheme that exposes the lengths which the wealthy would go to get their unqualified kids into marquee secondary educational institutions.

The source tells ET that Huffman "will not be watching Operation Varsity Blues."

For more on the college admissions scandal, see the video below.