Felicity Huffman's Daughter Sophia Gets Into Prestigious University Following College Admissions Scandal

Sophia Macy, the 19-year-old daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, has been accepted into Carnegie Mellon University following her mother's involvement in a highly publicized college admissions scandal.

Sophia seemingly confirmed the news via Instagram, changing her profile bio to say "CMU Drama '24," while her 18-year-old sister, Georgia Macy, changed hers to say "Vassar '24."

"Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sophia has kept her chin up over the last year," a source told People. "It was a painful, challenging time and she pulled through it with strength and grace."

As ET previously reported, Felicity admitted to paying $15,000 to help get Sophia into an elite college by cheating on the SAT. She formally pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud last April.

After serving time in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal, Felicity was released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, back in October. She then started her one year of supervised release, faced a $30,000 fine and has continued to work on completing her 250 hours of community service.

The former Desperate Housewives star has been laying low since becoming involved in the 2019 college admissions scandal, but a source told ET earlier this month that she is eyeing “early next year” for a professional comeback.

“Like everyone else, Felicity is staying home with her family and quarantining,” the source said. "She continues to be very involved with the charities involving prison reform and The Teen Project. Once COVID-19 settles, and as she has said in the past, she will continue the work past the completion of her community service hours."

"Felicity is also hopeful that she’ll be able to return to acting early next year," added the source.

