'FBI' Franchise Teams Up for Global Three-Show Crossover

It's the ultimate FBI team-up! FBI, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted are joining forces for a three-hour global crossover event, it was announced Tuesday.

The crossover will kick off Tuesday, April 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with International, followed by FBI and ending with Most Wanted. The episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Details on the global case will be announced in the following weeks.

FBI's Missy Peregrym (Agent Maggie Bell), International's Luke Kleintank (Agent Scott Forrester) and Most Wanted's Dylan McDermott (Agent Remy Scott) made a special video announcement as their characters to tease the upcoming crossover.

Watch the video below.

“As the FBIs continue to dominate on Tuesday nights, we are excited to reward our devoted fans with this special three-hour global crossover event that will bring these three heroic -- and popular – teams together for a second time,” said Eric Kim, executive vice president of current programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Studios. “Our April 4 crossover event will be a non-stop thrilling experience that will keep viewers engaged in ways that only Dick Wolf’s FBI world can.”

This is the second FBI crossover for the franchise. The first three-show event took place Sept. 21, 2021 and helped launch season 4 of FBI, season 3 of Most Wanted and the series debut of International, which largely films in Budapest and other cities in Europe.

This will be the first FBI crossover for McDermott, who joined Most Wanted last spring; Edwin Hodge, who boarded Most Wanted this season; and Eva-Jane Willis, who joined International this season.