Farrah Abraham, Former 'Teen Mom' Star, Charged with Battery After Nightclub Altercation in January

Farrah Abraham, a former Teen Mom OG star, has been charged with battery after she was arrested in January.

According to the Los Angeles Superior Court, Abraham will be arraigned on Thursday at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Abraham, 31, was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault in January, following an incident at a Hollywood nightclub. The reality star was detained after allegedly slapping a security guard at the club and restaurant Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood.

Despite the arraignment on the court calendar, Abraham's attorney released a statement on Wednesday claiming that no charges have been brought against her.

"The Law Office of Dario C. Gomez, Esq., on behalf of our client, Ms. Farrah Abraham, would like to clarify that no charges to date have been brought against Ms. Abraham in connection with the incident that occurred at Grandmaster Records on January 15, 2022," Gomez claimed in a statement shared to Abraham's Instagram story. "That is because Ms. Abraham committed no crime, and is, in fact, the victim in all of this, not only of physical and emotional injury, but also of negligent investigation by security staff at GrandMaster Recorders and the media at large."

"Our office is currently investigating the incident further and is in the process of pursuing any and all remedies available to Ms. Abraham for the physical and emotional damages our client has suffered as a result of this unfortunate incident," the statement continued. "We are confident the truth will come to light and Ms. Abraham will receive the justice she so rightly deserves."

Abraham alleged, alongside her attorney's statement, "Legal Notice. I will not further be Harassed about the horrific batterment clearly seen on video and photos, my doctors having to rehabilitate myself from illegal activities by security staff abusing their uniforms and attacking me off property and against my will."

"For my mental state I will not be engaging further per my doctors orders as I had to move and got to a trauma center from this," Abraham claimed.

After the altercation in January, Abraham addressed the incident on her Instagram and shared a video of the arrest in what she said was a "conspired" attack against her.

Abraham, who recently enrolled in Harvard Extension School to pursue her law degree, said at the time that she looks forward to her court date where she is sure justice will be served.