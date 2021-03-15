Fans React to Taylor Swift Clapping for Ex Harry Styles' GRAMMY Win

There's clearly no bad blood between exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Styles took home the GRAMMY for Best Solo Pop Performance on Sunday for "Watermelon Sugar" -- beating out among others, Swift, who was nominated for "Cardigan" -- and her reaction was captured on camera.

Swift, who wore a floral face mask to match her stunning floral dress, was shown happily standing up and clapping for Styles. The former One Direction member also beat out Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and Billie Eilish. Lipa, Doja and Eilish were also seen standing up for Styles as he accepted his award.

Fans on social media could not get enough of Swift's classy reaction to losing the GRAMMY to her ex.

"We just witnessed taylor swift clap for harry styles for winning his first grammy....what is life?" one user wrote.

"TAYLOR SWIFT CLAPPING FOR HARRY STYLES AFTER HE WON HIS FIRST EVER #GRAMMYs AWARD !!! MY HAYLOR HEART JUST SHATTERED," another user excitedly wrote.

One fan joked, "The cut from Harry Styles to Taylor Swift just added years to my life #GRAMMYs."

Yet another user wrote, "Taylor swift is so happy for harry styles. i love it #GRAMMYs."

taylor swift is so happy for harry styles. i love it #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/lk17NTphsU — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 15, 2021

The cut from Harry Styles to Taylor Swift just added years to my life #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/PTw7SOZwuV — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 15, 2021

Taylor Swift clapping at Harry Styles after he won his first Grammy!



You can see her smile even behind the mask 🥰 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mAQiJe1XFt — HAYLOR GRAMMY WINNERS ✨ (@haylorevolution) March 15, 2021

NO THOUGHTS JUST TAYLOR SWIFT AND HARRY STYLES AT THE GRAMMYS #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DXY7GWo7eH — fearlessly, ale (@purelovefades) March 15, 2021

HARRY STYLES AND TAYLOR SWIFT BESTIES CONFIRMED I CAN DIE HAPPY pic.twitter.com/6G44E98y2U — bia⁷ FOLKLORE AOTY (@stateoftays) March 15, 2021

Swift and Styles dated in 2012 and their relationship lasted a few months. The two have since moved on. Swift is dating actor Joe Alwyn, while Styles is dating director and actress Olivia Wilde.

In November 2014, Styles said he felt honored that Swift wrote songs about him for her critically acclaimed 1989 album.

"We write from personal experience, and I think everyone does, so it would be hypocritical of us to be like, 'Oh you can’t write about us,'" he said in an interview with Ben Winston for Google. "And she's really good, so they’re good songs. I’m really lucky in that sense."

Swift's applause for her ex wasn't the only moment fans couldn't get enough of. Swifties also noticed the singer's adorable handshake with Jack Antonoff -- which the friends have had for years.

No but Taylor and jack’s secret handshake pic.twitter.com/waM5sgJL6i — niha || mars day 💗 (@wonderstruuck) March 15, 2021

TAYLOR’S REACTION WITH JACK WHEN SHE WON ALBUM OF THE YEAR #GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/5SBLxc1BaY — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) March 15, 2021

find yourself a friendship as strong as taylor swift & jack antonoffs pic.twitter.com/lvAJbHerl3 — fearlessly, claudia (@alltheendings) March 15, 2021

And Swift's happiness for Beyoncé's history-making win came close to Post Malone's enthusiasm during Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" performance.

Taylor swift being so supportive of Beyoncé and being so happy for her makes me so happy @taylorswift13 we luv u pic.twitter.com/J7wuzr0foa — Fearlessly, Ali 💛💛 3 time AOTY ERA (@Alilovestaylor2) March 15, 2021

Taylor Swift bouncing of happiness applauding Beyoncé on her win for R&B performance! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/eO4LOatUNN — Taylor Swift Updates (@SimplySFans) March 15, 2021