x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

entertainment-tonight

Everything You Need to Throw a Virtual Mardi Gras Party

Everything You Need to Throw a Virtual Mardi Gras Party

Mardi Gras festivities and other big social gatherings may be canceled this year, but you can still have a Mardi Gras-themed party virtually in the safety and comfort of your own home.

Mardi Gras, also known as Fat Tuesday, is a holiday that has been celebrated for centuries and marks the last day of carnival season. The biggest Mardi Gras celebrations in the U.S. are synonymous with places like New Orleans and Soulard. And while the annual parade is not happening, you can still have your own Mardi Gras celebration from your living room.

Gather your friends on Zoom on Feb. 16 to celebrate Fat Tuesday in your best Mardi Gras mask and purple, green and gold beads along with delicious food and a festive cocktail in hand.

Shop all the staples you need for your at-home celebration, from Mardi Gras party supplies and masquerade masks to decorations and more.

Xvevina Mardi Gras Masks Set

Xvevina Couples Pair Mardi Gras Masks Set

Amazon

Xvevina Mardi Gras Masks Set

These glamorous purple and silver masquerade masks come in a set of two. 

$27 AT AMAZON

StreetcarStitching Mardi Gras Striped Lamé Knot Headband

Etsy Mardi Gras Striped Lamé Knot Headband

Etsy

StreetcarStitching Mardi Gras Striped Lamé Knot Headband

We love this stylish and sparkly Mardi Gras theme knotted headband. 

$18 AT ETSY

'Kevin Belton's New Orleans Celebrations'

'Kevin Belton's New Orleans Celebrations'

Amazon/Gibbs Smith

'Kevin Belton's New Orleans Celebrations'

Cook up a recipe (or three) from New Orleans chef Kevin Belton's cookbook, which is filled with foods that surround the many different celebrations and cultures of the Big Easy. Favorites include crawfish mac and cheese, okra gumbo, shrimp po' boy and red velvet funnel cake.

$18 AT AMAZON

Mam Papaul's Mardi Gras King Cake Kit

Mam Papaul's Mardi Gras King Cake Kit

Amazon

Mam Papaul's Mardi Gras King Cake Kit

Mardi Gras isn't complete without King Cake! Make the iconic dessert right at home with this kit that comes with dough mix, yeast, praline filling, sugar, glaze and a plastic baby. 

$15 AT AMAZON

Drizly Alcohol Delivery

Drizly

Drizly

Drizly Alcohol Delivery

Keep the drinks flowing and the cocktail-making going with Drizly -- an alcohol delivery service that brings wine, beer and liquor straight to your door in under 60 minutes. All you need to do is enter your address, browse through and select your order. 

SnootyBlooms 20 Tassel Mardi Gras Tissue Paper Garland

Etsy 20 Tassel Mardi Gras Tissue Paper Garland

Etsy

SnootyBlooms 20 Tassel Mardi Gras Tissue Paper Garland

Drench your home with purple, green and gold decorations. This tassel garland is so fun and makes for a great Zoom background. 

$15 AT ETSY (REGULARLY $17)

Mardi Gras Beads

Mardi Gras Beads

Walmart

Mardi Gras Beads

Mardi Gras beads are an essential accessory for Mardi Gras parties (even if they are virtual).

$9 AT WALMART

Unique Industries Mardi Gras Photo Booth Props, 10pc

Mardi Gras Photo Booth Props, 10pc

Walmart

Unique Industries Mardi Gras Photo Booth Props, 10pc

Use these fun photo booth props to add more pizazz to your look while video calling with friends. 

$5 AT WALMART

RELATED CONTENT: 

Everything You Need for the Big Game on Feb. 7

Black History Month: How It Began and How to Celebrate

Valentine's Day Guide -- What to Buy, What to Wear and What to Watch

Lunar New Year: Everything to Know About the Holiday