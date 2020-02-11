Everything Eva Mendes Has Said About Her Private Relationship With Ryan Gosling and Hiatus From Acting

Eva Mendes is just fine leaving Hollywood behind for a little bit. In fact, she's good with it.

It's been six years since Mendes last starred in a movie. In the meantime, she's welcomed two daughters with longtime Ryan Gosling and focused her energy on being the best mom she can be.

While Mendes recently revealed her ambition to act is coming back, for now, she'd rather be "home with my man than anywhere else in the world."

Here's everything Mendes has said about her private relationship with Ryan Gosling and possible return to acting.

Staying Out of the Public Eye Works for Them

In April, Mendes opened up about her decision not to post about her "immediate family" on Instagram.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," Mendes explained. "And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

"As far as Ryan and I, it just works for us this way, to stay private," she added.

Home Is Where the Heart Is

One fan's suggestion to "tell Ryan to get you out more" prompted a reply from Mendes on Instagram earlier this month.

"No thank you, I'm good. Rather be home with my man than anywhere else in the world," Mendes said.

The actress also shared in that post that it's been "at least" 15 years since she's glamorously frolicked on the beach like she did in the pic -- but she's just fine with that. "Haven't seen a beach this year. Haven't been on a run this year," she confessed, adding a heart emoji.

Ryan Is an "Amazing" Cook

Gosling is a man of many talents, Mendes revealed on Instagram in February.

"Ryan is an amazing chef AND baker. For reals. Incredible. No joke," she revealed, replying to fan's questions about her and Gosling's cooking skills. "I’m not sure that what I do is cooking. It's more like steaming veggies and juicing and making rice. He really cooks. I survive. ❤️."

Mendes echoed that statement while speaking with ET weeks later.

"He's amazing in the kitchen. Amazing," she insisted.

Ryan Made Her Want Kids

In an interview with Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa earlier this month, Mendes said she "never wanted babies" until she fell in love with Gosling.

Mendes began by explaining that she would "never want to send the wrong message to young women" about putting one's career on hold, adding that it's "not an either-or situation."

"I was lucky enough to work my bum off for 20 years," she continued. "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby. I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I changed my focus to my family."

She Considers the Parenting Stakes "Really High"

There's a reason Mendes commits herself so fully to motherhood. As she explained to Kelly Clarkson in October 2019, she considers the stakes of raising her kids the right way "really high."

"We're very controlling," Mendes said of her and Gosling's parenting styles. "I think what the term is, we're always laughing at these terms, I think we would be 'bulldozing parents.'"

"I heard of the term helicopter parenting," she continued. "And I'm like, well, what else are we supposed to do? They're, like, this big, we have to be on top of them every second…. The stakes are really high. So yeah, I'm a helicopter parent. And then I heard the bulldozing and I’m like, 'Ooh, yeah, I’m probably a bulldozing parent too.'"

"People are so sweet. They really try to warn you, prep you, when you’re pregnant, but nobody can prep you. Nobody," she said. "And nobody told me it was gonna really be a job. And a job that I needed an incredible amount of skill for, in different areas."

She's Starting to Find Her "Motivation" to Return to Acting

In a November interview with ET, Mendes said that with her kids getting older -- Esmeralda is 6 and Amada is 4 -- she was starting to "feel more freedom" to explore more projects… and perhaps step back into the spotlight.

"They're actually going to school and they're having a bit more autonomy. Of course, they need me, they're still little, but I'm starting to feel more freedom to kind of be like, 'OK, what am I open to now?'" she shared with ET. "It just takes a special kind of project."

Nearly a year later, Mendes confirmed her "ambition" was shifting.

"I feel like, as far as my ambition, it didn’t go away, it just shifted onto the children," she said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald earlier this month.

"I applaud and look up to those women who can do it all, but I'm not one of them," she explained. "Thankfully, I have a choice not to work and I realize how fortunate I am that it's even a choice. I've been so happy to be able to incubate with my babies, but now they are four and six, I'm starting to feel like my ambition is coming back."

She's Waiting for Disney to Call

During that February interview with ET, Mendes revealed that she was waiting for the right role to start acting again -- and one that would align with her new values as a mom.

"Acting is something that I will always love. It's just like now that I have children, I'm kind of extreme," said the actress, who last appeared in the 2014 film Lost River. "There's just so many things I won't do. Like I won't do most of the movies I've done in the past. A lot of things are off that list. I don't want to do anything too violent. Of course, I don't want to do anything too sexual or sexual at all."

"So I'm basically like, 'Disney, I'm all yours, Disney,'" she continued. "That's all that's left."

There are "I'm more of the villain kinda type of girl," she admits. "I'm more of the Ursula type... I like the villains of the Disney movies. They're fun."

She Does It All

Mendes isn't the only one who has gushed about her relationship. Gosling publicly spoke about his romance with Mendes while accepting the award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for La La Land at the Golden Globes in 2017.

The actor spoke lovingly about Mendes, their two young daughters and Mendes’ late brother, Juan Carlos Mendez, who died of throat cancer at the age of 53 in April 2016.

“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain of people. There is no time to thank everyone, but I just want to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” Gosling said, seemingly trying to contain his emotions.

“If she hadn’t taken all of that on so that I could have this experience, it surely would be somebody else up here today,” he added. “So sweetheart, thank you.”

