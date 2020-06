Every Movie Delayed Due to Coronavirus: Find Out the New Release Dates

As movie theaters shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, our homes became a cinema in the time of coronavirus, with certain films made available on VOD or to stream much earlier than expected. Still, many of the movies slated to arrive throughout the summer instead were bumped to a later date.

Black Widow and Wonder Woman 1984, as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Pixar's Soul and many, many more were among the films that saw their original release dates come and go. Now, as theaters prepare to open their doors for bemasked, socially distanced screenings, you may be left wondering what is actually coming out and when.

Below, ET has compiled a handy guide to keep track of the changing release dates, which we will continue to update as more dates are announced (or announced dates are further postponed).

A Quiet Place Part II

Original release date: March 20

New release date: Sept. 4

Antebellum

Original release date: April 24

New release date: Aug. 21

Antlers

Original release date: April 17

New release date: TBA

The Asset

New release date: April 23, 2021

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Original release date: July 31

New release date: July 16, 2021

The Batman

Original release date: June 25, 2021

New release date: Oct. 1, 2021

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Original release date: Aug. 14

New release date: Aug. 28

Bios

Original release date: Oct. 2

New release date: April 16, 2021

Black Widow

Original release date: May 1

New release date: Nov. 6

Bob's Burgers

Original release date: July 17

New release date: April 9, 2021

The Broken Hearts Gallery

Original release date: July 17

New release date: Aug. 7

Candyman

Original release date: June 12

New release date: Sept. 25

Come Play

Original release date: July 24

New release date: Oct. 30

Connected

Original release date: Sept. 18

New release date: Oct. 23

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Original release date: May 7, 2021

New release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons

Original release date: Nov. 19, 2021

New release date: May 7, 2022

Untitled Elvis Movie

Original release date: Oct. 1, 2021

New release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Escape Room 2

Original release date: Dec. 30

New release date: Jan. 1, 2021

The Eternals

Original release date: Nov. 6

New release date: Feb. 12, 2021

Fast & Furious 9

Original release date: May 22

New release date: April 2, 2021

Fatale

Original release date: June 19

New release date: Oct. 30

Fatherhood

Original release date: Oct. 23

New release date: April 2, 2021

The Forever Purge

Original release date: July 10

New release date: TBA

Free Guy

Original release date: July 3

New release date: Dec. 11

The French Dispatch

Original release date: July 24

New release date: Oct.16

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Original release date: July 10

New release date: March 5, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong

Original release date: Nov. 20

New release date: May 21, 2021

The Green Knight

Original release date: May 29

New release date: TBA

Greyhound

Original release date: June 12

New release date:July 10 on AppleTV+

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard

New release date: Aug. 20, 2021

Hotel Transylvania 4

Original release date: Dec. 22, 2021

New release date: Aug. 6, 2021

Infinite

Original release date: Aug. 7

New release date: May 28, 2021

In the Heights

Original release date: June 26

New release date: June 18, 2021

John Wick: Chapter 4

Original release date: May 21, 2021

New release date: May 27, 2022

Jungle Cruise

Original release date: July 24

New release date: July 30, 2021

The King's Man

Original release date: Feb. 14

New release date: Sept. 18

King Richard

Original release date: Nov. 25, 2020

New release date: Nov. 19, 2021

Last Night in Soho

Original release date: Sept. 25

New release date: April 23, 2021

The Lovebirds

Original release date: April 3

New release date: May 22 on Netflix

Man from Toronto

Original release date: Nov. 20

New release date: Sept. 17, 2021

The Many Saints of Newark

Original release date: Sept. 25

New release date: March 12, 2021

Matrix 4

Original release date: May 21, 2021

New release date: April 1, 2022

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Original release date: July 3

New release date: July 2, 2021

Mission: Impossible 7

Original release date: July 23, 2021

New release date: Nov. 19, 2021

Mission: Impossible 8

Original release date: Aug. 5, 2022

New release date: Nov. 4, 2022

Morbius

Original release date: July 31

New release date: March 19, 2021

Mulan

Original release date: March 27

New release date: Aug. 21

The New Mutants

Original release date: May 15

New release date: Aug. 28

The Nightingale

Original release date: Dec. 25

New release date: TBA

No Time to Die

Original release date: April 10

New release date: Nov. 20

The Personal History of David Copperfield

Original release date: May 8

New release date: Aug. 14

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Original release date: April 3

New release date: Jan. 15, 2021

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original release date: Nov. 25

New release date: March 12, 2021

Ron's Gone Wrong

Original release date: Feb. 26, 2021

New release date: April 23, 2021

Run

Original release date: May 8

New release date: TBA

Saint Maud

Original release date: April 10

New release date: July 17

The Secret Garden

Original release date: April 17

New release date: Aug. 14

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Original release date: Feb. 12, 2021

New release date: May 7, 2021

Shazam! 2

Original release date: April 1, 2022

New release date: Nov. 4, 2022

Sing 2

Original release date: July 2, 2021

New release date: Dec. 22, 2021

Soul

Original release date: June 19

New release date: Nov. 20

Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel

Original release date: July 16, 2021

New release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel

Original release date: April 8, 2022

New release date: Oct. 7, 2022

Spiral: From The Book of Saw

Original release date: May 15

New release date: May 21, 2021

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

Original release date: May 22

New release date: TBD 2021 on demand and on CBS All Access

Tenet

Original release date: July 17

New release date: Aug. 12

Thor: Love and Thunder

Original release date: Nov. 5, 2021

New release date: Feb. 18, 2022

The Tomorrow War

Original release date: Dec. 25

New release date: July 23, 2021

Tom & Jerry

Original release date: Dec. 23

New release date: March 5, 2021

Top Gun: Maverick

Original release date: June 24

New release date: Dec. 23

Uncharted

Original release date: March 5, 2021

New release date: July 16, 2021

Unhinged

Original release date: July 10

New release date: July 31

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Original release date: Oct. 2

New release date: June 25, 2021

Vivo

Original release date: April 16, 2021

New release date: June 4, 2021

Voyagers

New release date: Nov. 25

Wicked

Original release date: Dec. 22, 2021

New release date: TBA

The Witches

Original release date: Oct. 9

New release date: TBA 2021

Without Remorse

Original release date: Sept. 18

New release date: Feb. 26, 2021

The Woman in the Window

Original release date: May 15

New release date: TBA

Wonder Woman 1984

Original release date: June 5

New release date: Oct. 2