Every Movie Delayed Due to Coronavirus: Find Out the New Release Date

With movie theaters closed amid the ongoing pandemic, our homes have been turned into a cinema in the time of coronavirus, with many films available on VOD or to stream earlier than expected. But those are largely movies that had the unlucky timing of dropping right before social distancing descended upon the nation.
The films slated to arrive in theaters through March, April and May, however, are a different story, and so release dates have been officially postponed for Black Widow, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Wonder Woman 1984, as well as Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Pixar's Soul and many, many more.
Below, ET has compiled a handy guide to keep track of the changing release dates, which we will be updating as soon as new dates are announced.
A Quiet Place Part II
Original release date: March 20
New release date: September 4
"To all our A Quiet Place fans, one of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together," director John Krasinski said. "As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"
Antebellum
Original release date: April 24
New release date: August 21
Antlers
Original release date: April 17
New release date: TBA
The Asset
New release date: April 23, 2021
Michael Keaton, Maggie Q and Samuel L. Jackson star in a spy thriller from Casino Royale director Martin Campbell.
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Original release date: July 31
New release date: July 16, 2021
The Batman
Original release date: June 25, 2021
New release date: October 1, 2021
Black Widow
Original release date: May 1
New release date: November 6
Marvel fans are used to waiting when it comes to Black Widow. Twenty-three MCU films in, fans will finally get the Scarlett Johansson-starring solo outing six months later than planned.
Bob's Burgers
Original release date: July 17
New release date: April 9, 2021
Candyman
Original release date: June 12
New release date: September 25
A pre-Halloween release for the Candyman reboot does make more sense.
Connected
Original release date: September 18
New release date: October 23
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Original release date: May 7, 2021
New release date: November 5, 2021
Dungeons & Dragons
Original release date: November 19, 2021
New release date: May 7, 2022
Elvis
Original release date: October 1, 2021
New release date: November 5, 2021
Baz Luhrmann's currently untitled Elvis Presley biopic stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll and Tom Hanks as his longtime manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
Escape Room 2
Original release date: December 30
New release date: January 1, 2021
The Eternals
Original release date: November 6
New release date: February 12, 2021
Fast & Furious 9
Original release date: May 22
New release date: April 2, 2021
"It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May," Universal Pictures said in a statement. "While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together."
Fatale
Original release date: June 19
New release date: October 30
Fatherhood
Original release date: October 23
New release date: April 2, 2021
The Paul Weitz-directed drama stars Kevin Hart, Alfre Woodard and DeWanda Wise.
Free Guy
Original release date: July 3
New release date: December 11
The French Dispatch
Original release date: July 24
New release date: October 16
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Original release date: July 10
New release date: March 5, 2021
Greyhound
Original release date: June 12
New release date: TBD
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
New release date: August 20, 2021
Hotel Transylvania 4
Original release date: December 22, 2021
New release date: August 6, 2021
Infinite
Original release date: August 7
New release date: May 28, 2021
Paramount Pictures has rescheduled the Mark Wahlberg-fronted drama -- from director Antoine Fuqua and co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dylan O'Brien and Sophie Cookson -- for Memorial Day Weekend 2021.
In the Heights
Original release date: June 26
New release date: June 18, 2021
Lin-Manuel Miranda shared a message from himself, writer Quiara Alegría Hudes and director Jon M. Chu: "When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters. We'll have the premiere uptown. The best summer of our lives, together. Patience & Faith. Paciencia y Fe."
John Wick: Chapter 4
Original release date: May 21, 2021
New release date: May 27, 2022
Jungle Cruise
Original release date: July 24
New release date: July 30, 2021
King Richard
Original release date: November 25, 2020
New release date: November 19, 2021
Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams.
The Lovebirds
Original release date: April 3
New release date: May 22 on Netflix
The Kumail Nanjiani-Issa Rae romantic thriller -- about a couple who become unwitting bystanders to a murder -- has officially made the move to Netflix.
Man from Toronto
Original release date: November 20
New release date: September 17, 2021
From the director of The Hitman’s Bodyguard and starring Woody Harrelson.
The Many Saints of Newark
Original release date: September 25
New release date: March 12, 2021
The Sopranos prequel film -- which stars James Gandolfini's son, Michael, in the role his late father made famous -- will take place during the Newark riots of '67, long before the iconic HBO series.
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Original release date: July 3
New release date: July 2, 2021
With Illumination's Paris studio shut down, "we will be unable to finish Minions: The Rise of Gru in time for our planned global releases in late June and early July," CEO Chris Meledandri said.
Mission: Impossible 7
Original release date: July 23, 2021
New release date: November 19, 2021
Director Christopher McQuarrie is remaining on to helm the Fallout follow-up, starring Tom Cruise and his M:I crew alongside franchise newcomers Shea Whigham, Hayley Atwell, Nicholas Hoult and Pom Klementieff.
Mission: Impossible 8
Original release date: August 5, 2022
New release date: November 4, 2022
Morbius
Original release date: July 31
New release date: March 19, 2021
Mulan
Original release date: March 27
New release date: July 24
"Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan's fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe," director Niki Caro wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together."
The New Mutants
Original release date: May 15
New release date: TBA
The Nightingale
Original release date: December 25
New release date: TBA
No Time to Die
Original release date: April 10
New release date: Nov. 25
"MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020," the official James Bond account tweeted.
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Original release date: May 8
New release date: TBA
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Original release date: April 3
New release date: Jan. 15, 2021
Raya and the Last Dragon
Original release date: November 25
New release date: March 12, 2021
Run
Original release date: May 8
New release date: TBA
"Not the decision anyone wants, but certainly one that needs to be made. After spending 2+ years working on this movie, nothing excites me more than bringing Run to theaters around the world. But now is not the time," director Aneesh Chaganty said.
Saint Maud
Original release date: April 10
New release date: TBA
The Secret Garden
Original release date: April 17
New release date: August 14
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Original release date: February 12, 2021
New release date: May 7, 2021
Shazam! 2
Original release date: April 1, 2022
New release date: November 4, 2022
Sing 2
Original release date: July 2, 2021
New release date: December 22, 2021
With Minions: The Rise of Gru shifting to a 2021 release, Illuminations' other project set for that summer -- an animated sequel to 2016's musical hit, Sing, starring Taron Egerton, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and more -- has been bumped and will now hit theaters in time for Christmas.
Soul
Original release date: June 19
New release date: November 20
Spider-Man: Far From Home Sequel
Original release date: July 16, 2021
New release date: November 5, 2021
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel
Original release date: April 8, 2022
New release date: October 7, 2022
Spiral: From The Book of Saw
Original release date: May 15
New release date: May 21, 2021
"Spiral too has fell victim of COVID-19," director Darren Bousman said. "While I am excited for you all to see the macabre madness we have in store for you, no narrative we could tell is worth the risk of endangering our fans.
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
Original release date: May 22
New release date: August 7
Thor: Love and Thunder
Original release date: November 5, 2021
New release date: February 18, 2022
The Tomorrow War
Original release date: December 25
New release date: July 23, 2021
Director Chris McKay's sci-fi action flick -- about soldiers drafted from the past to fight in a war against aliens -- stars Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin, J.K. Simmons and Yvonne Strahovski. With Paramount's Top Gun sequel moving to its weekend, The Tomorrow War's Christmas release has been pushed to summer.
Top Gun: Maverick
Original release date: June 24
New release date: December 23
Tom Cruise's long-awaited return to the cockpit has been officially re-dated to arrive the Wednesday before Christmas. Who says you can't enjoy sexy beach volleyball in the winter?
Uncharted
Original release date: March 5, 2021
New release date: July 16, 2021
The Ruben Fleischer-directed adaptation of the popular video game series, starring Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake, first moved from spring to fall 2021 -- then forward again, finally landing in summer 2021.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Original release date: October 2
New release date: June 25, 2021
The bad news: The Andy Serkis-directed sequel has been bumped to next summer. The good news? Sony used the opportunity to debut its title: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, in honor of Woody Harrelson's supervillain.
Vivo
Original release date: April 16, 2021
New release date: June 4, 2021
This Sony Pictures Animation film stars a capuchin monkey and original music from Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Voyagers
New release date: November 25
Tye Sheridan, Lily-Rose Depp and Fionn Whitehead star as humans bred to suppress emotions who are sent to colonize a distant planet.
Wicked
Original release date: December 22, 2021
New release date: TBA
In 2016, Universal Pictures made a long-awaited announcement: "The musical phenomenon Wicked comes to the big screen. In theaters 12.20.19." At some point -- and in the absence of any updates on casting or production -- that date was ultimately pushed to December 22, 2021. Now, it is "unset and will be redated at a later time."
Without Remorse
Original release date: September 18
New release date: October 2
The adaptation of Tom Clancy's revenge thriller stars Michael B. Jordan.
The Woman in the Window
Original release date: May 15
New release date: TBA
Wonder Woman 1984
Original release date: June 5
New release date: August 14
"In these dark and scary times, I am looking forward to a brighter future ahead. Where we can share the power of cinema together again," Gal Gadot tweeted. "I hope everyone is safe. Sending my love to you all."
Director Patti Jenkins added, "We made Wonder Woman 1984 for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema. In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th 2020 in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."
