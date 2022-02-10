Eve Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve and her husband, Maximillion Cooper, have welcomed their first child together. The 43-year-old rapper announced Thursday that she gave birth to a son on Feb. 1.

"Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper 💙 ," Eve shared in an Instagram post. "Words can’t describe this feeling."

Baby Wilde is the first child for Eve. The former co-host of The Talk and 49-year-old Maximillion have been married since 2014. She is also a stepmom to his four children -- Lotus, Jagger, Cash and Mini -- from his previous marriage.

Eve announced she was pregnant last October.

"Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️," she wrote. "You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."

Later that month, during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, she said she and her British husband had already picked out two baby names.

"This is the thing, I feel like the baby has told us," Eve said. "Because we have said two names to each other separately and they've come back to us within an hour on the same day. Literally. So I feel like that's the names. I don't know yet. I mean, it's weird, but I think the baby is talking to us."

In January, Eve shared her excitement about becoming a mom.

"Can't believe how soon I'm gonna be meeting this little person 🤰🏽✨❤️ 📸 @jagggerparis," she captioned a picture of herself touching her baby bump.

Eve has previously opened up about her interracial marriage and having candid conversations with her stepchildren about race.

"I don't think about our race. I don't," she said of her and her husband in an episode of Uncensored on TV One. "When we first got together, yeah, of course. I had never been with a white guy seriously like that. So yeah, I definitely thought about it. But we are so honest with each other that we have discussions, and that's been a beautiful thing. With my stepchildren, we have discussions, we talk about race, we talk about -- especially in America, the things that go on here, the things that -- especially when he comes here and he sees like, the violence that's going on, the police brutality... things that he didn't think still happened, because he's white. And that's just real."

"He doesn't know my life through my eyes," she added. "All he can do is try to understand and try to ask the questions, and he wants to understand, and that's what the nation -- that's what the world -- has to do. It's gonna be uncomfortable. Yeah, it's going to be uncomfortable! But we have to be OK with being uncomfortable so that we can get to a solution."