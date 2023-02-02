'Euphoria' Star Chloe Cherry Charged With Theft for Allegedly Stealing $28 Shirt

Chloe Cherry is facing a theft charge. On Jan. 23, the 25-year-old Euphoria star was charged with misdemeanor retail theft, multiple outlets report.

The alleged incident took place in December in Cherry's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, according to the outlets. The outlets report that Cherry allegedly took a $28 blouse into a dressing room and left the store without paying.

Cherry paid for other items with a credit card, but is accused of not paying for the shirt, per the outlets. According to charging documents obtained by the outlets, Cherry admitted to taking the blouse and gave it back to an officer. However, the actress' rep denies that claim.

"In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn't properly charged to my client's credit card," Cherry's rep told TMZ. "In no way did she 'admit' to taking the blouse, since that was not the case. This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity's name more than anything else."

Lancaster Online, who was first to publish the news, reports that Cherry has a previous retail theft conviction from 2015.

ET has reached out to Cherry's rep and lawyer, as well as the Lancaster Police Department, for comment.