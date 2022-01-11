'Eternals': Watch Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie and Cast in Hilarious Outtakes (Exclusive)

There's more Marvel's Eternals to enjoy!

After taking the world by storm and enchanting viewers with its spectacular star-studded cast, the superhero flick is making its debut on all major digital platforms on Jan. 12. Before it becomes available, ET has an exclusive clip filled with hilarious outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage featuring Harry Styles, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more.

This gag reel shows the cast flubbing their lines, having laughing attacks, missing their mark, and Richard Madden overeating Twinkies in the backseat of a car. What fans will enjoy is seeing their favorite stars, including Styles, break out in dance while on the celestial set. Check out the "Watermelon Sugar" singer bust out his moves near the 0:36 mark, as well as Jolie, Gemma Chan, Don Lee, Kumail Nanjiani and more, in the video above.



Eternals, which was released in November, picks up after half the population returns in Avengers: Endgame. It follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When the monstrous creatures Deviants return after thought long gone, the Eternals are forced to reunite and fight to defend humanity.

The film, directed by Chloé Zhao, left viewers satisfied and excited for what's to come in the next phase of the MCU. Of course the movie's post-credits only intensified their desire to know more.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals debuts on all major digital platforms Jan. 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 15.

