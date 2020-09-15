ET Is Liveblogging the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday

Television's celebration of all things television might just make for the most intriguing TV of the year -- and ET will be here to make sure you don't miss a thing.

The Television Academy will host its 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, though it's set to be a ceremony like never before amid truly unprecedented times. The show will be emceed by third-time host Jimmy Kimmel live from L.A.'s Staples Center, but will otherwise take place virtually with at-home presenter banter and socially-distanced acceptance speeches.

Basically, no one knows exactly what it will look like, which is why it's definitely worth watching. That and to see appearances by the likes of Oprah Winfrey and a special performance by H.E.R., and to find out who comes out on top at the end of the night: Will it be Watchmen or Little Fires Everywhere? The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or Schitt's Creek?

The 2020 Emmys kick off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT -- airing live on ABC -- and ET will be right here providing nonstop live coverage of the night's biggest, best and most memorable moments.