Esmé Bianco Says Her Relationship With Marilyn Manson 'Almost Destroyed' Her

Esmé Bianco has joined the growing number of women who have come forward with allegations of abuse against Marilyn Manson. The Game of Thrones actress recently opened up about her alleged experience with the musician, whom she deemed a "monster."

According to Bianco -- in a new interview with The Cut -- she had long been a fan of Manson's since she was a teenager, and she met him in 2005, through his then-wife Dita Von Teese. After Manson and Von Teese's divorce in 2007, Bianco and Manson stayed in touch, but she says their relationship was platonic.

In 2009, Bianco -- who was 26 at the time -- was contacted by Manson and cast in the music video for his song, "I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies." The actress said Manson told her the subject of the video would be about "kidnapping" and claims that Manson said she'd "have to pretend to like being manhandled" by him for the video.

However, Bianco claims that once she got onto set, she was subjected to physical and sexual violence, and that Manson behaved erratically on set. Bianco said she convinced herself it was all in the name of art, and still had feelings for the musician.

Bianco -- who was married at the time -- claims she began having a long-distance affair with Manson, and that when they would meet up and have sex, she claims he would bite her with her consent and leave bruises across her body.

In 2011, Bianco says she left her husband and moved from London to West Hollywood, where she began living with Manson. She claims he began to try and control her life, including what she wore, where she went and even when she was allowed to sleep.

"I basically felt like a prisoner," she claims. "I came and went at his pleasure. Who I spoke to was completely controlled by him. I called my family hiding in the closet."

Bianco says she spent two months living with Manson, and felt dehumanized in the process. She claims that, at one point, Manson cut her torso with her knife and she did not resist.

"I just remember laying there, and I didn’t fight it," she claims. "It was kind of this final-straw moment where I had lost all sense of hope and safety."

The actress says that she made the decision to leave Manson in May 2011 after he allegedly chased her around his apartment with an axe.

In the years after her relationship with Manson, Bianco claims that she's suffered from panic attacks, night terrors and was in a constant state of fear.

"I couldn’t step up to meet that moment in my life because of what he’d done to me," she said, in regards to her struggle to find work after her role on Game of Thrones came to an end.

Bianco claims the musician was a "monster who almost destroyed me and almost destroyed so many women."

ET has reached out to Manson's rep for comment.

Allegations of abuse have been leveled against Manson by multiple women in the wake of an Instagram post from actress Evan Rachel Wood, who accused the singer of "horrifically" abusing her while they were together.

Wood claimed that Manson, whom she began dating in 2007 and got engaged to in 2010, groomed and abused her during their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 38.

"The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years," Wood claimed. "I was brainwashed and manipulated in submission."

"I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail," she continued. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson later responded to the allegations and categorically denied claims that he was abusive.

"Obviously my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy," Manson wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "But these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

"Regardless of how - and why - others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth," he added.

Wood also shared screenshots to her Instagram Story of posts by Manson's other accusers, all of whom said they suffer from PTSD as a result of their alleged experience with the musician. Ashley Walters and Ashley Lindsay Morgan claimed they suffered sleep deprivation, while Sarah McNeilly alleged that Manson "threatened to bash my face in with a baseball bat."

In the wake of Wood's post, many stars took to social media to share their support and solidarity with the actress, including Rose McGowan, Selma Blair, Mara Wilson and Josh Gad, among others.

On Monday, Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, said in a statement that they would no longer work with him. ET has also learned that Shudder, the horror genre streaming platform, has pulled Manson's upcoming episode of their anthology horror series Creepshow.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.