Erin Andrews Reflects on Getting Axed From 'Dancing With the Stars': 'Nobody Wants to Be Let Go'

Andrews, 42, joined the Token CEO podcast -- which dropped on Monday, hours ahead of the new season premiere -- and spoke with host Erika Nardini, CEO of Barstool Sports, on how it was difficult to learn she'd been axed from the long-running reality competition series.

"Nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms," Andrews shared, adding that, despite the disappointment, she feels there's "something on the horizon" now that she has all that time freed up in her schedule.

"I’m definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon," she explained. "I really enjoyed being in that space and I think I’m somebody that, as much as I do love sports, I’m a fan of a lot of things, [including] reality TV. I’m just a fan of TV."

One thing Andrews said she'd love to pursue in the future would be possibly hosting a game show, or a daytime talk show.

Andrews joined DWTS host Tom Bergeron as co-host in 2014, and they worked together through season 28. Bergeron -- who hosted the show since its start -- announced on July 13 that he'd been let go from the series. Andrews' departure was announced shortly after.

Days later, it was revealed that Tyra Banks had joined on as the new host, and the executive producer.

According to Andrews, the news of her termination came as a surprising blow, and left her reeling.

"I didn’t have much time to deal with it," revealed Andrews, who explained that she got the news while on a putting green with her husband, Jarret Stoll.

"I got a call that said, 'So-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,' and I was like, 'Oh, s**t, this is it,'" Andrews recalled. "I felt sorry for myself."

The longtime NFL sideline reporter said the termination was even more frightening because of the timing, coming amid the coronavirus pandemic when people didn't know when live TV would start production again, and work was harder to find than ever.

"I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m a loser, this is really bad,'" she shared. "It was a super big bummer."

However, she managed to find perspective in her moment of doubt, and she said she reminded herself that, amid the horrors and struggles of the pandemic, "there are people that have such worse stuff going on right now."

Earlier this month, ET spoke with Banks about the new season and her new hosting gig, and she gave a sweet shout-out to Andrews and Bergeron while also teasing what to expect from the upcoming competition.

Check out the video below to hear more.

The all-new season of Dancing With the Stars kicks off Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.