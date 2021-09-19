Emmys 2021: Conan O'Brien Crashes the Stage During Stephen Colbert's Win

Stephen Colbert won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special, Live at Sunday night's awards show -- but that didn't stop Conan O'Brien from joining the celebration on stage. Colbert and his staff took the stage as presenter Aidy Bryant revealed them as winners of the category, but O'Brien was somehow already there, raising his arms with excitement.

O'Brien was greeted with a hug from Colbert, and proceeded to stand there with Colbert's staff while Colbert accepted the award for Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again 2020.

"Thank you. Wow. I haven't met some of these people before," Colbert joked in his speech. "Thank you to the Academy, and thank you to Showtime for giving us an hour on election night to do our show because CBS had to report the news or something like that. I accept this Emmy on behalf of everybody who worked on the Late Show, with pride and I am so proud to be one of them."

"... These people behind me are absolutely -- most of the people behind me -- really deserve this Emmy right now," he quipped, before continuing with a few heartfelt thank yous.

While some fans were confused by O'Brien's appearance, many were fully supportive of the moment.

Bless @ConanOBrien for going up for when @StephenAtHome win his Emmy. You’re the best of us and comedic genius. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/zEGrQhJQGp — DJ Clulow in the tiki tiki tiki room (@djclulow) September 20, 2021

Conan O'Brien running on the stage after Stephen Colbert wins the Emmy LOL pic.twitter.com/d3w9wWlLio — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 20, 2021

Conan crashing is my favorite thing of the night. #emmys pic.twitter.com/m6VHw8kC0T — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) September 20, 2021

OH GOD CONAN IS BACK AT IT AGAIN🤣 pic.twitter.com/SEMXYH2nkl — Kolton (@thenarddog1115) September 20, 2021





Though O'Brien didn't take home any awards on Sunday, he certainly made the most of his time at the show. He caught the attention of the cameras as he saluted the CEO of the Television Academy during the introduction of Debbie Allen, who received the Governors Award, and received a shout-out from John Oliver as he accepted Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

"Thank you so much. Like many in this room, I was kind of rooting for Conan [O’Brien], so this is bittersweet," Oliver said.

See more fan reactions to O'Brien's Emmys hilarity below.

Conan is the best part of this show and he hasn't even been on stage. pic.twitter.com/jZfEFo6C5f — av clark (@annevclark) September 20, 2021

Honestly, Conan has been the highlight of the #Emmys. Instead of watching the rest of the show, I’m going to watch old Conan videos. pic.twitter.com/4MbuJip2mh — Ana Perez (@anabpez9) September 20, 2021

Can we all just agree that Conan won the entire #Emmys2021 ! pic.twitter.com/lVydtGekK6 — Kath McG (@canakatydid) September 20, 2021

Conan isn’t who we asked for - but he’s who we all need #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/OqHoxKDSky — Elder Eats KSAT 12 (@eldereats) September 20, 2021

