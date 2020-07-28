Emmy Nominations 2020: The Complete List

Laverne Cox, Josh Gad, Tatiana Maslany and host Leslie Jones virtually assembled on Tuesday to announce the nominees for the 2020 Emmy Awards, celebrating the best of the 2019-2020 TV season. Watchmen is the year's most-nominated program, with 26 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Regina King and more.

The other top nominees include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Mandalorian, Ozark, Schitt's Creek and Succession, helping to fill the void left by two past dominant HBO programs, Games of Thrones and Veep, which came to an end during the previous season.

Other notable series and movies recognized include Bad Education, RuPaul's Drag Race and Saturday Night Live as well as celebrated performances by Billy Porter (Pose), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show) and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve).

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards will be handed out Sunday, Sept. 20 during a live broadcast hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on ABC. Details about the event taking place amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have yet to be announced. “I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Kimmel said in a statement.

The main event will be preceded by the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will be held during a two-day ceremony from Saturday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 13. In the meantime, check out ET Live and ETonline for ongoing coverage of the Emmys.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sarah Snook, Succession

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick, Dummy

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob's Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler

The Good Place Presents: The Selection

Most Dangerous Game

Reno 911!

Star Trek: Short Treks

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?

Robot Chicken

Steven Universe Future

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, "Aberfan"

The Crown, "Cri de Coeur"

Homeland, "Prisoners of War"

The Morning Show, "The Interview"

Ozark, "Fire Pink"

Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa"

Succession, "Hunting"

Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road"

Better Call Saul, "Bagman"

The Crown, "Aberfan"

Ozark, "All In"

Ozark, "Boss Fight"

Ozark, "Fire Pink"

Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, "The Great" (Pilot)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio"

Modern Family, "Finale Part 2"

Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov"

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"

Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy"

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, "Whenever You’re Ready"

The Great, "The Great” (Pilot)"

Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"

Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite"

What We Do in the Shadows, "Ghosts"

What We Do in the Shadows, "On the Run"

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere, "Find a Way"

Normal People, "Episode 5"

Unorthodox

Watchmen, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"

Watchmen, "Little Fear of Lightning"

Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America, "Shirley"

Normal People, "Episode 3"

Unbelievable, "Episode 1"

Unorthodox, "Part One"

Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, "Daytona"

LEGO Masters, "Mega City Block"

Queer Eye, "Disabled But Not Really"

RuPaul’s Drag Race, "I'm That Bitch"

Top Chef, "The Jonathan Gold Standard"

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born at Night, But Not Last Night"

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About the Coronavirus"

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629"

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff"

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy"

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe"

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

62nd Grammy Awards

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Big Little Lies

The Handmaid's Tale

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Ozark

Succession

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Watchmen

Westworld

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

GLOW

The Mandalorian

Space Force

What We Do In The Shadows

Will & Grace

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

62nd Grammy Awards

The Little Mermaid Live!

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"

The Oscars

