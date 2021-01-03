Emmanuel Acho 'Feels Confident' About Taking Over Chris Harrison's 'Bachelor' ATFR Hosting Duties

There are some big changes happening with The Bachelor franchise. A source tells ET that Emmanuel Acho is excited to be hosting this season's After the Final Rose special following host Chris Harrison temporarily stepping down from his Bachelor duties.

It was announced on Saturday that Acho is hosting the After the Final Rose special on March 15. Harrison announced on Feb. 13, in his second apology for defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions on-air, that he'd be taking time off and would not be hosting the special with this year's Bachelor, Matt James, and James' final pick.

A source tells ET, "Chris and his team are concerned about this ordeal and the changes occurring. They are trying to figure out his next move."

Meanwhile, the source says 30-year-old Acho -- a former NFL player and on-air personality -- is ready for his hosting duties.

"He feels confident about replacing Chris Harrison for the episode and believes he can lead important conversations that viewers should learn about and be part of," the source says.

Acho will sit down with James to discuss his season, his final decision and where he is now, as well as cover the current events concerning the franchise. Acho will also speak with the final three women -- Bri Springs, Michelle Young and Kirkconnell -- during the one-hour special.

In a statement on Saturday, Acho said, "It’s both an honor and privilege to be hosting After the Final Rose. This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history."

On Thursday, 24-year-old Kirkconnell shared a video message on her Instagram about taking responsibility for her actions and being accountable to work toward social change and justice.

"I think that the first big step in all of this is white people stepping up and taking accountability," she said in part. "Things will never change if we don't all work together, and work toward this racial progress and this unity that we all want."

"If you are in my comments, or defending me anywhere, telling people that I did nothing wrong, that there's nothing to be hurt about or nothing to be angry about or offended about, please stop," she also said. "That's not our place to tell people what they can be or can't be offended about. That's wrong. And that's part of the problem. Please stop saying I did nothing wrong, because that's not true. If you really want to support me, then encourage me to do better and encourage those around you to do better and accept change... because we need to work together if anything is going to change."

