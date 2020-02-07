Emma Roberts Wears Tory Burch Following Pregnancy Announcement

Emma Roberts' pregnancy: confirmed. Emma Roberts' maternity style: on point and super easy to shop yourself!

The actress was recently spotted wearing dark wash high-rise jeans with a button fly from designer Tory Burch, along with a white sweater, comfortable gold flats and a bow-detail tote. After months of seeing celebs in sweats and other cozy loungewear, we're particularly interested in her chic denim look.

The Tory Burch Button-Fly Denim Pant features contrast stitching, a slight flare and elastane for a bit of stretch -- a good idea whether you're pregnant or not. These jeans clock in at $198, and many other stylish items on the Tory Burch site are available at a steep discount right now during the brand's End-of-Season sale.

Below, shop Emma's exact jeans as well as similar Tory Burch items inspired by her maternity look. (Don't forget your face mask.)