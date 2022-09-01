Emma Heming Willis Fires Back at Critics of Her 'Grief Awareness' Post With Sage, NSFW Words from Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis has some NSFW words to live by. The actor's wife, Emma Heming Willis, shared his ultimate clap back for critics after she faced backlash over a social media post on National Grief Awareness Day, addressing how she is coping in light of Bruce's aphasia diagnosis.

"This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active," Emma captioned a video of herself gardening, staining wood, shadowboxing, biking, playing tennis and more. "My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it."

Returning to Instagram on Wednesday, Emma shared screenshots of criticism her post received.

"When you're not allowed to talk grief, self-care, or being human in the world on grief awareness day..." she writes on Instagram Stories. "But in the words of the great, philosophical, and insightful Bruce Willis... 'Ah, f**k 'em."

Emma then turns the camera on herself to speak directly to fans.

"So, in this crazy day and age of comments and, you know, people thinking they know you and the things and the situation -- ah, f**k 'em," she says. "I hope that you get to use that quote as frequently as I get to use my husband's quote. I think he's been up for scrutiny for so many years and he's just built this ultra thick skin, and he could give two s**ts. I, on the other hand, give two s**ts."

She continues, "But the, 'Ah, f**k 'em is highly helpful. So, I hope that I can pass that along to you so that you can use it in your life."

Emma has been trying to find balance in her life as she cares for her husband amid his diagnosis. In March, Emma, along with Willis’ ex-wife, Moore, and the actor's five daughters, shared a joint family statement announcing that the 67-year-old Die Hard actor is stepping away from his acting career, due to his aphasia diagnosis, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.

In May, Emma, who shares daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8, with Willis, opened up about how she sometimes struggles to take care of herself, while taking care of everyone in her household.

"I struggle with making the time for self-care every day. I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she told The Bump. "That amount of care for everyone else within my household had taken a toll on my mental health and overall health, and it served no one in my family."