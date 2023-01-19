Emily Ratajkowski Delivers Inspiring Commencement Address at Hunter College

Glorious pomp and circumstance! Emily Ratajkowski donned a purple cap and gown to deliver an inspiring and impassioned commencement speech for the graduating class at Hunter College.

The Gone Girl actress stood behind the lectern at the public university in New York City and addressed the students about the importance of appreciating their worth, and the value they've brought into the lives of those around them.

She also reflected on her own decision to leave college early to pursue her modeling career, but how it meant giving up on one of her biggest dreams.

"I never made it to my own college graduation. I dropped out in the wake of the 2008 economic collapse, choosing the financial security I hoped modeling would bring over what I really wanted to do, which was to learn and to make things," Ratajkowski recalled. "I was terrified of being saddled with student loan debt."

"I also knew that my window for this opportunity was limited. Everyone reminded me that women have an expiration date," she added. "So I gave up on my education and instead focused on work."

However, for those who have made it to the monumental milestone of graduation, Ratajkowski said it's important to remember to celebrate your accomplishments.

"If you can't celebrate yourself, maybe do it for others -- for the friends and family who greeted you after you returned home from a long day; who listened to you complain about your workload and your schedule; who encouraged you through stress and hopelessness," she shared. "The people in your life who love you are a precious gift, treat them as such, enjoy them as such, and celebrate with them."

Ratajkowski took to Instagram to share clips from her speech -- as well as a snapshot of herself posing with the Hunter College mascot, Hunter Hawk.

"CONGRATULATIONS CLASS OF ‘23! 🎓 what an honor! thank you so much to President Raab and Hunter College for having me today," she captioned the post.

