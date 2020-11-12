Emily Blunt Is 'Over the Moon' That Her and John Krasinski's Kids Have British Accents

Emily Blunt's kids take after her in a special way! The 37-year-old actress appeared on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed that her daughters both have British accents. London-born Blunt shares Hazel, 6, and Violet, 4, with her husband, Bostonian John Krasinski.

"The family are really good. Really good," she shared of her husband and kids. "We're just back home for the holidays. We've been in London for about five months for some work and stuff... We've been in London since August, so we've had our own place just for a little healthy separation from all of those Blunts."

While in London, despite COVID-19, Blunt's daughters attended "a proper school," something Blunt thinks may have contributed to their speaking voices.

"Miraculously, they're sounding quite British, which I'm completely over the moon about," she shared, before describing a cute example from Violet.

"My little one sent me a video... of her singing 'Jingle Bells' and she [sang in an] almost Cockney [accent]. It was almost like Dick Van Dyke singing 'Jingle Bells,'" Blunt recalled with a laugh. "The craziest accent ever. It was kind of brilliant."

Watch the video below for more on Blunt and Krasinski's kids.