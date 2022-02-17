'Elvis' Trailer: Check Out Austin Butler and Tom Hanks' Complete Transformations

The official trailer for Baz Luhrmann's film, Elvis, is here, and we’re all shook up! The almost four-minute trailer gives fans the first full look at Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll.

The trailer begins with Elvis’ long-time manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks, narrating the tale. “There are some who make me out to be the villain of this hear story,” Parker says as the trailer gets rolling.

As Parker continues to talk about Elvis, clips run of the musician as a young boy entering the Baptist church, to the moment he takes the stage for the first time. Finally, a minute in, fans get to experience Butler’s transformation as he begins to sing "Jailhouse Rock."

“I’m ready, I’m ready to fly,” he says at one point.

The remainder of the trailer shows Butler in full character, taking the stage as a young star -- who faced scrutiny over his dance moves-- to his transformation into the iconic superstar known as “The King.”

The trailer ends with the memorable line, “Elvis has left the building."

Elvis will be released on June 24 -- after the film was pushed back several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- which Butler shared on his Instagram. “⚡in theatres June 24th,” he wrote next to the trailer.

According to a 2019 press release from Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie will explore the life and music of Presley, "through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.”

The story will delve into their complex dynamic spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America.

In addition to Butler and Hanks, the film also stars Olivia DeJonge (Pricilla Presley), Helen Thomson (Elvis’ mother, Gladys Presley), Richard Roxburgh (Elvis’ father, Vernon Presley) and Gary Clark Jr. (Arthur Crudup).

In 2019, ET spoke with the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor about filling the legendary blue suede shoes.

"I am just profoundly honored that Baz has invited me on this journey with him," the actor said at the time. "It's an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino."