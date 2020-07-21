Elon Musk Shares New Pic of Son X Æ A-12

Elon Musk is one proud papa. The Telsa founder and tech mogul took to Twitter on Monday to share a sweet snapshot of his son, X Æ A-12.

Musk, who shares 2-month-old X Æ A-12 with girlfriend Grimes, posted a pic of himself holding his baby boy in his arm and gazing into his adorable little face.

For reasons that are not entirely clear, Musk captioned the cute pic, "Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen," which is German for, "The baby cannot use a spoon yet."

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

It's possible that Musk is showing off his mastery of the German language as he's announced plans to open the first European Tesla factory in Berlin, and recently shared concept art depicting the plant.

As for X Æ A-12, this isn't the first time Musk has given fans a glimpse of his son. Shortly after Grimes gave birth, Musk shared a photo of himself cradling the baby in the hospital, as well as a close-up of his son, with tattoos photoshopped all over his face.

