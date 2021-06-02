Elon Musk Posts Cutest Photo of Him and 9-Month-Old Son X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk is on daddy duty!

The Tesla founder shared a sweet snap of him and his 9-month-old son, X Æ A-XII, whom he shares with girlfriend Grimes. In the candid photo, Musk is on the phone while his little boy sits on his lap, has his tongue out and pulls on his father's shirt.

"The Second Last Kingdom," the billionaire tweeted alongside the pic. Followers quickly commented on how adorable his son is.

Musk and the 32-year-old singer welcomed X Æ A-XII, whose nickname is X, back in May. The tech mogul also has five kids with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson.

The Second Last Kingdom pic.twitter.com/Je4EI88HmV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 6, 2021

This isn't the first time Musk has given fans a glimpse of his son. Back in July, he shared another photo of himself cradling his baby boy in his arms.

Das baby kann noch keinen löffel benutzen pic.twitter.com/UETqVIA4BP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2020

In an October interview with the New York Times, Grimes shared that their then-5-month-old son was already a big fan of "radical art."

"I’ve watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby," she shared. "He’s into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don’t think it’s problematic to engage with them on that level."

At the time, she also said that she was trying to move her son away from traditional baby entertainment, even partnering with the app Endel to create an "A.I. Lullaby" for him, in an effort to produce "a better baby sleeping situation."

