Ellen DeGeneres Says She Predicted Paris Hilton's Baby Name in 2022

"I named @ParisHilton’s baby! What do I win?!?! A hotel?!?!" the former daytime television host captioned the clip from Paris' 2022 appearance on the show.

During the episode, the Paris in Love star dished about expanding her family with her husband. During the interview, DeGeneres asked if Paris was going to keep her children's name on theme with a city or country.

"Yes," Paris said. "But I'm not going to say yet because I'm scared someone is going to steal the name."

DeGeneres went on to ask if the name exists, before Paris told her that it didn't belong to "no one I know."

Paris then quipped that she was going to trademark the name. DeGeneres didn't let her off the hook that easy, guessing Argentina before throwing it to break and taking one final guess.

"We're gonna take a break then, I'll guess it, I will," the host said. Before finally saying, "Phoenix."

On Wednesday, Paris revealed her son's full name -- Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum -- and the special meaning behind it on her This Is Paris podcast. Phoenix's middle name is a tribute to Paris' grandfather, hotel magnate Barron Hilton, who died in 2019 at 91.

"[My grandfather] was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much," she shared. "We were so close and I miss him every day. So I really wanted to honor him by having his name in my first son's name."

As for how she came up with Phoenix, the hotel heiress said it was important that she give her child a city name like the one she has. "I've been planning my children's names for years and years," she shared, noting that when she was a little girl, she wanted a daughter named London, but found it harder to think of a boy name.

The mogul admitted that she played around with a number of big cities and came up with her son's name over a decade ago, adding that "it stands for hope, rebirth and transformation."

Little Phoenix -- whom Paris and Carter welcomed via surrogate in January -- made his grand debut to the world on Thursday, when Paris shared the first images of her son's face inside Glamour UK.

In the sweet pics, Paris plants a kiss on him, while wearing matching outfits. In another image, Phoenix takes center stage as he rests his head on his mother's shoulder while he sleeps, as Carter kisses his wife on the forehead.

Inside the magazine, Paris gushes about her baby boy.

"I’m so obsessed with my little angel and when he looks into my eyes, I just melt," she tells the publication. "He’s such a good baby."