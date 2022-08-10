Ellen DeGeneres Reacts to Ex Anne Heche's Hospitalization After Car Crash

Amid her ex's hospitalization, Ellen DeGeneres has kind words for Anne Heche.

The former daytime talk show host shared brief comments on the status of her relationship with Heche, who she dated from 1997 to 2000. When asked by a photographer if she's spoken to Heche since her car accident, DeGeneres said, "We're not in touch with each other, so I wouldn't know."

Still, DeGeneres confirmed she wants to send her well wishes and said on camera, " I don’t want anyone to be hurt."

"It was quite a dangerous accident that happened, wasn't it?" the cameraman asked.

As she headed to her car, DeGeneres replied, "Sure was."

This marks the first time the comedian has addressed Heche's car crash publicly since she was hospitalized with burns on Friday. At the time, Heche had crashed her blue Mini Cooper into a two-story home, igniting a fire that required nearly 60 firefighters to put out.

"At this time, Anne is in extreme critical condition," the actress' rep told ET on Monday. "She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

The rep continued, “She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

Staten Island University Hospital Burn Unit Director Dr. Michael L. Cooper, who is not involved in treating Heche, shared context on the nature of Heche's injuries.

"She sustained an inhalation injury, which means there was damage to her airways," he told ET. "She could not breathe on her own, and she also sustained third-degree burns, which require surgery. So, these are life-threatening injuries. She is fighting for her life right now."