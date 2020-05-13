Elle Fanning Dresses as 'Beard Bead' Brad Pitt for a Hilarious Challenge

Elle Fanning might be playing Catherine the Great in Hulu's upcoming series, The Great, but that's not the only real-life person the 22-year-old actress has dressed up as recently! During a Tuesday interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fanning revealed the celebrity she impersonated while on set.

"That is me, that is Brad Pitt in his beard bead phase, when he wore beard beads, and basically we would do this on set," Fanning explained, showing off the uncanny side-by-side images. "We did the doppelgänger challenge. The set of The Crown did it as well and our makeup designer did The Crown, so we were kind of in competition with them. And we totally won."

'The Tonight Show'

In addition to channeling Pitt from 2009, Fanning also took on Daniel Day-Lewis' character, Bill "The Butcher" Cutting, from the 2002 film Gangs of New York.

"We went all out, the cast. In the group chat we went crazy, dressing up as celebrities and all different characters in films," Fanning noted. "I did Brad Pitt and then I also did Bill the Butcher."

Fanning recently opened up to ET's Katie Krause about her role in The Great, which premieres May 15 on Hulu.

"It's just such a fascinating way to tell that story full of humor and really delicious language. ...Just Catherine as a character, I absolutely loved playing her. It was just the ultimate gift to be a part of this show and get to bring her to life and show our version of Catherine."

For more from ET's exclusive interview with Fanning and her The Great co-star, Nicholas Hoult, watch the clip below.