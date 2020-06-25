Eiza Gonzalez 'Deeply Sorry and Ashamed' for Wearing Blackface in 2007 Telenovela

Eiza Gonzalez is speaking out after photos of her wearing blackface surfaced online this week. People took to social media, amid reports of a romance with Timothée Chalamet, to call out the 30-year-old actress for wearing blackface in her 2007 telenovela, Lola, Érase Una Vez.

"I am deeply sorry and ashamed about having worn blackface makeup shown in the images circulating," Gonzalez said in a statement to multiple outlets. "As a 15-year-old child actor on my first job in a Mexican telenovela, I was pressured against my will, and with no negotiating power, I could not advocate for myself in the situation. I wish I had the voice and knowledge then that I have now."

The Hobbs & Shaw star also touched on resurfaced photos of her dressed as a geisha. She explained that she was dressed in full makeup and traditional clothing when she was in Japan.

“The other image in question is from a trip I took to Japan. According to my host, it is considered an intercultural exchange to dress up in their traditional clothing and makeup,” she explained. "It is seen as an appreciation of their culture, however, I understand that out of context, this calls for a dialogue about contemporary cultural appropriation."

Adding that, as a Mexican woman and immigrant, "I have faced racism and ignorance throughout my life and career. I would never intentionally participate in anything that I knew would cause harm or distress to another person."

She concluded by stating, “More than gestures of apology, it is my responsibility to educate myself and use my voice to stand up for others. And again I deeply apologize for hurting anyone."

ET spoke with Gonzalez in 2018 while she was promoting Welcome to Marwen, where she expressed how she planned to break Latina stereotypes and how soap operas taught her about having a good work ethic.

"All I care [about] is representing Latina women in a way where they feel proud," she said. "Everything's a lesson. [I've learned] that you should also be proud of everything you do. There's no small things in life. There's this stigma of doing soap operas and I'm like, soap operas prepped me. I would have never been ready for this. The things that you learn, the discipline and work ethic that you have to have at 13 in a soap opera, that keeps on going every single day and you have to shoot 100 scenes. That's a lesson. That prepped me to be really well prepared for when I came to America. Every single step down the line has been a massive lesson to me in what not to do too."

Meanwhile, fans couldn't help but bring her photos to light after she and Chalamet were snapped together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Sunday, and they weren't shy about showing PDA. The 24-year-old actor openly kissed Gonzalez while with their friends.

Gonzalez joins a list of celebrities who have been called out for their use of blackface in the past. Howard Stern recently addressed his New Year's Eve special from 1993 in which he puts on the darker appearance and uses the N-word multiple times.

Last month, Jimmy Fallon also apologized after coming under fire on social media due to a recently resurfaced Saturday Night Live clip in which the late-night host is seen performing in blackface.

Jimmy Kimmel also released a statement and apologized for his use of blackface and the N-word in the past. Hear what he said in the video below.