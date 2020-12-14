x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Entertainment Tonight

Editors' Picks: The Best Things We Bought in 2020

Editors' Picks: The Best Things We Bought in 2020

So...we got really good at online shopping in 2020.

Amid all the tough stuff that this year brought, we're thankful that many retailers we love were able to keep doing business as usual -- online. Because we found ourselves constantly scrolling on our phones and computers, wanting and needing all the things. And we have a feeling we're not alone.

Whether we were getting supplies for newfound hobbies like baking, setting up our cozy home office, testing out fun beauty treatments or shopping for the holidays, we ended up adding so much stuff to cart over the past 12 months. (All those targeted Instagram ads didn't help, either.)

In the spirit of spreading holiday cheer, we're sharing the very best things we bought this year. From celeb-approved leggings to sleek countertop appliances to WHF essentials, everything you see below has a stamp of approval from the ET Style team. 

Velvet Knotted Headband

Lele Sadoughi

Velvet Knotted Headband

Lele Sadoughi

Velvet Knotted Headband

>Lele Sadoughi

Our favorite headband to date -- it's thick and comfortable, and it comes in very cute holiday colors!

Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine

Cubii

Cubii JR1 Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine

Amazon

Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine

>Cubii

This handy machine is an easy way to feel a little more active while you're working from home. It's super quiet and slides right under your desk.

Gisele Long PJ Set

Eberjey

Gisele Long PJ Set

Amazon

Gisele Long PJ Set

>Eberjey

In a year full of of cozy clothes, this super-soft pajama set is a standout. Choose from tons of colors, all with chic contrast piping.

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Revlon

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Amazon

One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush

>Revlon

We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!

REGULARLY $59.99

Holiday Hair Fix Kit

Olaplex

Holiday Hair Fix Kit

Sephora

Holiday Hair Fix Kit

>Olaplex

Believe the hype! Olaplex products can completely revive your hair, especially when you use the full lineup consistently. This holiday kit includes the No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and No. 6 Bond Smoother.

AN $85 VALUE

Gold Layering Necklace Set

Etsy

Gold Layering Necklace Set

Vedern/Etsy

Gold Layering Necklace Set

>Etsy

Pulling off the layered jewelry look couldn't be easier thanks to Etsy shop Vedern. Choose between one three-layer necklace or three separate necklaces for an effortless on-trend look.

York Coat

Reformation

Reformation York Coat

Reformation

York Coat

>Reformation

Available in five colorways (including black and white check, pictured above), this coat has everything you want in your statement outerwear: structure, a slim fit and slightly padded shoulders.

Watering Can and Mister Spray Bottle

Bravedge

Watering Can and Mister Spray Bottle

Amazon

Watering Can and Mister Spray Bottle

>Bravedge

This chic watering can and spray bottle set makes a great gift for plant-loving friends and family.

REGULARLY $19.99

Shiatsu Massage Seat Cushion

NURSAL

NURSAL Shiatsu Massage Seat Cushion

Amazon

Shiatsu Massage Seat Cushion

>NURSAL

If you don't have the most ergonomic WFH seating situation, your back will absolutely let you know. This seat cushion is perfect for a little massage when you're feeling stiff or sore.

Cabria Lug Water Resistant Lace-Up Boot

Vince

Cabria Lug Water Resistant Lace-Up Boot

Nordstrom

Cabria Lug Water Resistant Lace-Up Boot

>Vince

These Vince combat boots have a feminine touch, making them equally sturdy and stylish. Shop them in black or tan suede.

Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill

Ninja

Ninja Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill

Amazon

Foodi AG301 5-in-1 Indoor Electric Countertop Grill

>Ninja

This kitchen appliance can air-fry, bake and roast so many different foods. And that sale price is *chef's kiss.*

REGULARLY $229.99

Ingenuity Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Sofa

Modway

Modway Ingenuity Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Sofa

Amazon

Ingenuity Channel Tufted Performance Velvet Sofa

>Modway

Buying furniture online can be nerve-racking: What if it doesn't look like the picture? Rest assured, this tufted midcentury modern sofa is just as gorgeous in person (plus easy to assemble in minutes!). It's also available in navy and gray.

Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

Faux Leather Leggings

Spanx

Faux Leather Leggings

>Spanx

Everybody has these faux leather leggings from Spanx, and for good reason! They're versatile, flattering and super comfortable.

Hi Doormat

The Doormatory

The Doormatory Hi Doormat

The Doormatory/Etsy

Hi Doormat

>The Doormatory

Hi. This simple doormat is another great Etsy find for the home. Browse The Doormatory's shop for tons of other ways to greet your visitors.

Cinema Light Box

Delicacy

Cinema Light Box

Amazon

Cinema Light Box

>Delicacy

The perfect gift for your emoji-obsessed niece to display in her room. It lights up with either a USB cord or AA batteries.

Hidden Litter Litter Box

Good Pet Stuff

Good Pet Stuff Hidden Litter Litter Box

Amazon

Hidden Litter Litter Box

>Good Pet Stuff

Sorry not sorry: This litter box camouflaged as decor is absolutely genius. Your guests will never suspect a thing.

REGULARLY $52.58

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Mini

Grande Cosmetics

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Mini

Sephora

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Mini

>Grande Cosmetics

If you've been eyeing this lash serum and are still on the fence, scoop up the mini version -- if you love it, you can get the full-size next time.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Holiday Gift Deals for Kids and Babies

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

The Best Holiday Gifts Under $30

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Our Favorite Holiday Gifts for Dad

Last-Minute Gifts That Don’t Require Shipping

The Best Holiday Deals From the Amazon Holiday Gift Guide

Holiday Gift Guide 2020: Top Picks of the Best Gift Ideas