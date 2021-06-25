Ed Sheeran Returns to Music With New Single 'Bad Habits' and Vampire-Themed Music Video

New Ed Sheeran music is here!

The 30-year-old singer released his highly anticipated new song, "Bad Habits," and its accompanying music video on Thursday night. The euphoric single is described as "an up-tempo, guitar-laced summer anthem" that makes you want to dance. The music video, directed by Dave Meyers, sees Sheeran as a vampire, rocking bleached hair and fangs, as he embarks on a wild night out alongside his crew of ghouls.

"Feels great to be back with my new single. I wanted the video for 'Bad Habits' to play on the nature of habits in a fantastical way so I decided on vampires," Sheeran said in a statement. "It was mega fun getting into character except for the heights (that wasn’t so fun). Enjoy x"

"Bad Habits" is co-written and co-produced by Sheeran with long-time collaborators Johnny McDaid and FRED.

Sheeran, meanwhile, will have a week-long residency next week on The Late Late Show With James Corden. Each night during his stay, he will perform some of his biggest hits, as well as the television debut of "Bad Habits." Sheeran will also appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.

The GRAMMY winner has been in the headlines recently after teaming up with Courteney Cox on various Friends-related videos, which have since gone viral. The two recruited Elton John for a hilarious "Tony Danza" tribute for Lisa Kudrow, and recreated Cox and David Schwimmer's famous brother-sister "Routine" from the sitcom.

Watch the moment below.