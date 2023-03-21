Dylan Sprouse Is Engaged to Barbara Palvin: Source

Wedding bells are ringing for Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin! A source tells ET, the longtime couple is engaged.

“Dylan and Barbara are engaged," the source revealed. "They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can't wait to start this new chapter together."

ET has reached out to their reps for a comment.

In early March, Sprouse and Palvin sparked engagement rumors when they were spotted at the Mammoth Film Festival and Palvin had a ring on that finger. Reps for the couple did not confirm their engagement at the time.

A source told ET, "Barbara and Dylan seemed so happy and comfortable together all weekend during Mammoth Film Festival. Dylan let her do her thing at events and she was in a great mood. Barbara was a social butterfly and bopped around and talked to different people. They would make sure to check in with each other while they were out and spend time just the two of them too. When they were together, it was clear they were very in love."

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum and the Hungarian supermodel have been dating since 2018, after Sprouse slid into her Instagram DM's. In an interview with W Magazine, the couple explained how their courtship began.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you’re in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here’s my number.’ And she didn’t message me for six months,” Sprouse recounted to the publication.

Palvin replied, “I took my time. I knew I wasn’t in a good mindset at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more.”

Despite their slow start, Sprouse and Palvin have been seemingly inseparable since they began dating and quickly became a fan-favorite couple.

From supporting Palvin's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut to looking stunning at the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Sprouse and Palvin make a picture-perfect pair.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

In May 2020, ET spoke with Sprouse, where he detailed quarantining with Palvin and how they work together as a couple.

"What we’ve come out noticing is that we’re super compatible. It’s like we know when to give each other space. We know when the other needs space. We’ve already divided labor around the house in certain ways," he explained at the time. "There’s things we do in the morning, there’s things we do at night. So, I think our relationship... is stronger than ever."