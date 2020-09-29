'DWTS': Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten Get 'Back on Track' After Last Week's Mishap

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten promised a "comeback" -- and they delivered. The pair crushed their Princess & The Frog-themed Jive on Monday's episode of Dancing With the Stars, following their performance mishap last week.

Jackson, 18, and Bersten, 26, got their groove back for Disney Night, as they danced it out to "Almost There."

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli all praised Jackson for getting her head back in the game, delivering a solid performance after last week.

"You look like a beautiful, beautiful princess out there," Hough said. "I'm not really head over heels for this performance... weight was a little far back, which made it look a little stiff at times."

"Tonight wasn't my favorite," he added.

Tonioli said the dance was "difficult," but encouraged Jackson to keep going. "You got right back on track. Energy's back, well done!" Inaba said. The judges awarded Jackson and Bersten a score of 18/30.

Last week, Jackson and Bersten suffered a lift gone wrong, causing the Disney Channel star to hold on to Bersten's hair for support while performing the Samba to Ne-Yo's "Miss Independent." Despite their swift recovery, the judges all docked points from their score, earning them a 15/30.

"It was a little bit nerve wracking, but I'm just really excited that we got saved," Jackson told ET in a Zoom interview after the show. "I was always taught that if something like that does happen, you keep going, you don't give up. And that was what was going on in my head."

"I knew it wasn't either of our faults; it was the floor. It was really slippery, they had confetti from the last performers before us, so that kinda messed things up," she continued. "But it's totally fine. I mean, yes, the judges would give us lower scores, but I'm just gonna take all that advice that they gave me and bring that onto week three, and just work harder."

As for their next performance, the duo teased they were going to "kill it."

"I have a really positive mindset about everything. Yes, there was a slip up [this week]. Did I enjoy it? No, not at all, I wouldn't wish that on anyone," Jackson explained. "But it was one setback for a major comeback, and we're just gonna kill it next week."

"I like that," added Bersten. "A setback for a major comeback."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.