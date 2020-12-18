'DWTS' Pros Emma Slater and Sasha Farber Become US Citizens

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are officially Americans! The married Dancing With the Stars pros took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that they've become American citizens. Slater, 31, hails from the U.K., while Farber, 36, was born in Russia and moved to Australia when he was a toddler.

The pair each shared celebratory shots of themselves holding American flags.

"I’ve dreamed of this day ever since I was a little boy in Russia watching blockbuster movies," Farber wrote alongside his post. "I came to America to try out for a show called @dancingabc and my whole life changed, I proposed to my beautiful wife @theemmaslater on the show, got married, bought our first house, rescued a dog, made so many incredible memories and so many new friends I call my family here in America, and now I get to call America my home!!!"

"I’m so grateful for DWTS for believing in me and giving me a chance," he continued. "WE ARE OFFICIALLY CITIZENS!!! Now it’s time to bring my mum and dad over to be with us thank you."

In her first post, Slater exclaimed, "WE BECAME U.S CITIZENS TODAY!"

"Wow. I can’t believe that I’ve been here for 8 years and it’s been the whirlwind it has," she wrote. "I’m so grateful, I could never have dreamt where my passion for dance has actually taken me. To the other side of the world from my English life which I also loved, for a wonderful show that changed my life, with a best friend who changed my life @sashafarber1."

"I remember when I did some smaller dance jobs in the UK when I was 17 and my friends & I would discuss whether the credits of these shows would ever help us get a visa to the US!!" she continued. "But being an actual Citizen of the US? Wow!! Urgh, I guess I’ll stay."

Slater also shared shots of herself looking nervous prior to taking her exam.

"Still can’t believe I’m a U.S Citizen!! Oh and one with pink hair (yeah I did that again!)," she wrote. "I had to pass a U.S question test yesterday before it was officially done, this was my face right before it!! #stressed (@sashafarber1 clearly totally relaxed here cause he finished his test already)"

The professional dancers both appeared on the most recent season of DWTS; Slater was eliminated first with her celeb partner, Charles Oakley, while Farber and his celeb partner, Justina Machado, came in fourth. Kaitlyn Bristowe won the season with pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev.