'DWTS': Chrishell Stause Delivers Magnificent Maleficent-Inspired Paso Doble During Villains Night

Chrishell Stause continues to impress! The Selling Sunset star and pro partner Gleb Savchenko delivered a magnificent Maleficent-inspired Paso Doble during Monday night's Dancing With the Stars.

For Villains Night, Chrishell and Gleb danced to "In the Air Tonight" by VonLichten. While Chrishell has experience playing "evil" with her character Jordan on Days of Our Lives, she couldn't be more excited to really get into character after not being allowed to trick-or-treat as a kid.

The dance was powerful and dynamic, receiving praise from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.

"Chrishell, you are in your element!" Carrie Ann said. "Talk about storytelling at its finest. This is what this night is all about. A lot of storytelling, it was simple, but executed beautifully."

"There was a few little moments, but overall, everyone's crushing it tonight!" Derek added.

"That really was mesmerizing," Bruno shared. "You lost the fluidity sometimes... but it was a fraction. Overall, it was a very, very strong performance."

The pair received their first 9s of the season from Derek and Carrie Ann, for a total score of 26 out of 30.

The scores come after last week's emotional contemporary routine dedicated to her late parents, for which she received a 24 out of 30.

Chrishell wrote last week in her ET guest blog that she originally requested to be Mother of Dragons and Gleb be Jon Snow from Game of Thrones.

"After we realized we couldn't do that I instantly started to get excited about Maleficent. It's an iconic character...I LOVE Halloween," she wrote. "I love the process of getting into the character because I feel like it helps me dance better, especially for theme weeks."

She also expressed how overwhelmed she was by the fans' support, writing, "I am so touched by people sharing their stories and how they relate to me, and I am insanely grateful. It feels like a big group hug that couldn't have come at a better time considering the times we are living in."

