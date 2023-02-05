Dwayne Johnson Shares Update on Mom's Health Following Her Scary Car Crash (Exclusive)

Dwayne Johnson says his mother, Ata Johnson, is well on the mend following her scary car crash last week, which the actor said did very little to break her spirit.

Speaking to ET's Nischelle Turner on the red carpet for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards in Los Angeles, the action star said "she's doing good," while also offering what went through his mind when he got the call.

"It was 3 a.m. when I got that phone call. You know when my phone rings at 3 a.m. and it's a family member, it's not good," he tells ET.

Johnson shared a photo of his mom's Cadillac Escalade, which had significant damage on the front-passenger side. In his caption, Johnson said his mom's OK and that "angels of mercy watched over my mom."

"She'll survive and continue to get evaluated," he continued in the caption. "This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide. She's a survivor, in ways that make angels and miracles real."

He continued, "I got one parent left, so if you still got your mom and dad make sure you hug ‘em hard, [because] you never know when you’ll get that 3am call we never want to get."

The Black Adam star, who attended music's biggest night with wife Lauren Hashian, said that, despite the scary experience, his mom kept true to herself. He tells ET that, following the crash, his mom was on the phone with him telling him about what had just happened. At that moment, Johnson says he asked his mom if he could speak with paramedics, and it turns out he didn't really need to introduce himself. Mom had taken care of that.

"I say, 'This is Dwayne Johnson' and the paramedic says, 'Oh, I know. She's been telling us she's The Rock's mom," Johnson quipped.

Johnson, who made his rap debut in October 2021, was also asked if there's more music coming down the pike. The short answer? Yes!

"It might be coming down the line, I'll just tell you that," he said.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.