Dwayne Johnson Heading to Comic-Con for the First Time for 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson will attend San Diego Comic-Con for the first time ever this month, bringing his upcoming Black Adam film to the event's largest stage. The new DC Comics movie released its first trailer earlier this year and will likely offer a second glimpse of the film at the July panel.

Warner Bros.

"Boys and girls and children of all ages," Johnson said in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday. "Get ready because the rumors are true. Get ready because the hype is real…Comic-Con -- get ready, stand up, because guess who’s coming to town -- the most electrifying man in all of the DC Universe." Johnson paused before finishing his last sentence, making it seem as if he was going to name himself rather than his new film character.

"See, you thought I was going one way with The Rock, but I went this way with Black Adam," he laughed. "They're both the same man."

San Diego Comic-Con's most storied event space, Hall H, will host the Black Adam cast and director on July 23. For Johnson, it seems this first appearance will hardly be his last.

"I am 100% committed to not only Black Adam but then expanding the Black Adam universe, the DC universe," he told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I am an optimist from the word, 'Go.' So, to me and to all of us up here, all universes exist in our heads. I will, we all will, work very hard to make sure we are honoring the mythology but also giving the fans what they want. I hear the fans, we all do, and I pick up everything they're putting down."

The first trailer for the film promised that "the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change." Set to the track of JAY-Z and Kanye West's 2011 hit, "Murder to Excellence" off their Watch the Throne album, the trailer offers a glimpse of Black Adam's origin and the powers he possesses.

"I was a slave until I died," Johnson's voice can be heard in the trailer. "Then I was reborn a god. My son sacrificed his life to save me. Now, I kneel before no one."

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods -- and imprisoned just as quickly -- Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. The rest of the details will have to wait until San Diego and beyond.