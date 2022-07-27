Dwayne Johnson Gives Puppy to New Family During 'DC League of Super-Pets' Screening

Dwayne Johnson gave a special family a pup-tastic surprise! In a new video shared on his Instagram, the DC League of Super-Pets actor surprised a family with a rescue dog.

“Stuff like this will always be the best part of my job,” he captioned the post. “I LOVE surprising audiences of our @sevenbucksprod films, but this #DCSuperPets screening surprise was special 🙏🏾🍿”

He added, “I dressed up as my character, KRYPTO and surprised two audiences here at @cinemark in LA. Best part was finding a loving home with the Hernandez family for my lil’ guy, Quail 🐶 An incredible night all in the spirit of celebrating PETS 🐕🖤 #DCSuperPets IN THEATERS THIS FRIDAY!! @BestFriendsAnimalSociety 🐶🐱 @SaltAndStraw 🍨 @Teremana 🥃 @SevenBucksProd 🍿.”

In the video, the actor channels his character, Krypto, as he gets into a suit. The guests in the theater are surprised to see that it’s the actor in the suit when he removes his head. After getting a reaction from the crowd, Johnson had one more thing in store for a special family.

After calling the Hernandez family to the stage, Johnson spoke directly to the three older children, who had expressed their dream of having a pet to their parents. “I was told by your mom and dad that you guys have had this dream like all of yours lives to get a dog,” he told the kids.

“All right, well, guess what, I’m here,” he joked to the kids before going off-stage and grabbing Quail, who was a rescue pup from the Best Friends Animal Society. Johnson shared that he and his co-star, Kevin Hart, worked closely with the shelter, to make sure the animals found a proper forever home.

Following the big reveal, the former WWE superstar shared that there were free snacks, and Teremana tequila cocktails on hand for the parents who brought their children to see the movie.

Hart took to the comments to joke about missing out on the moment, and celebrate the sweet gesture. “This is next level ….,” he wrote. “I love it man!!!!!!! Why didn’t you include me in this you jacka**.”

Johnson and Hart have teamed up for a total of five films. Johnson spoke to ET about working with Hart for their latest film. "It's also rare that you find somebody that you have just such great, great chemistry with," he said about Hart.