Dwayne Johnson Gets Pulled Over by Security Officer and Jokes About Having 'Guns'

Dwayne Johnson doesn't miss an opportunity to joke around -- even with police officers about to inspect his car.

The action star took to TikTok on Wednesday to share a video of an interaction with officers outside an XFL Stadium, where he was asked to stop his car and unlock the doors -- seemingly as part of a routine security check at the arena.

"Can you please do me a favor and put in park for me and make sure the doors are unlocked?" the officer says, as Johnson's passenger records the moment.

"I can, and I got a lot of guns in here," Johnson says, before quickly bicep flexing with both arms and adding, "These kind."

The officer laughs at the quip, and Johnson adds, "There's always room for a cheesy joke, I know. You're welcome."

@therock Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing. You’re welcome 😂🧀 XFL game day rollin’ up to the stadium. All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe. 🙏🏾❤️ ♬ original sound - The Rock

"Absolutely horrible joke, but impeccable timing. You’re welcome 😂🧀" the movie star captioned the post. "XFL game day rollin’ up to the stadium. All love, gratitude and respect for our men and women keeping us all safe. 🙏🏾❤️"

Johnson -- along with RedBird Capital and Dany Garcia, Johnson's ex-wife and business partner -- teamed up in 2020 to purchase the XFL for approximately $15 million. The first season under the new management kicked off on Feb. 18.

For more recent news about the Black Adam star, check out the video below.