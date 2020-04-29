Dwayne Johnson Announces 'Titan Games' Season 2 Return

Dwayne Johnson's The Titan Games is back!

The Rock announced on his Instagram Live on Tuesday that the NBC athletic competition series will return on Monday, May 25 with a 2-hour episode from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Executive produced and hosted by Johnson, Titan Games offers everyday people a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in epic head-to-head challenges designed to test the mind, body and heart. This season, an incredible group of athletes and everyday heroes -- such as doctors, nurses, veterans and teachers -- with inspirational stories will go up against world-class professional athletes, including Olympic gold medalists, NFL stars and UFC champions, to become Titans. Professional athletes to be revealed soon.

The show was inspired by Johnson's desire to "motivate global audiences to achieve their greatness." The Titan Games tests the competitors’ physical strength and their mental and emotional fortitude. At the end of it all, one man and one woman will emerge as Titan Champion and each win a grand prize of $100,000. If one of the professional athletes wins, their prize money will go to a charity of their choosing.

The Titan Games will go back to its regularly scheduled one-hour timeslot on June 1.