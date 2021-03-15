Dua Lipa Shares Why Best Pop Vocal Album GRAMMY Win 'Means So Much'

Dua Lipa is a GRAMMY winner once again!

The 2019 Best New Artist winner added another golden gramophone to her resume on Sunday, taking home Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards.

"Oh my goodness. Wow, thank you so much. This is insane," Lipa said while accepting her award. "Future Nostalgia means the absolute world to me and it has changed my life in so many ways."



"But one thing that I have really come to realize is how much happiness is so important. I felt really dated at the end of my last album where I felt like I only had to make sad music to feel like it mattered. And I'm just so grateful and so honored because happiness is something we all deserve and need in our lives," she continued.

Lipa continued by thanking her fans, her manager, her label and her team. "This means so much. Thanks to my family and friends watching at home, I love you, thank you," she shared.

CBS

Following her win, Lipa expressed just how much more this win meant for her and women.

"I'm over the moon and I'm so grateful for the recognition, for the recognition of women," she noted backstage. "I feel like there's been a lot of female empowerment and lots of women winning awards tonight, and so it's been absolutely amazing to just be alongside all of that and feel that energy. And for an album that means so much to me, I'm just so proud to be standing here with this award. It's unmatched, the feeling."

ET spoke with the 25-year-old pop star during rehearsals for music's biggest night, where she shared her reaction to being nominated for some of the night's biggest awards.

"Sometimes when you say it out loud, it’s a bit unbelievable and I'm a little bit overwhelmed," Lipa marveled of her six nominations this year. "I mean, it’s bonkers, it's mind-blowing, it's amazing... These things really only happen in your dreams, so I feel like, well, I'm hoping no one is going to wake me up and be like, "All right, time for school!' or something."

Before Sunday, the "Physical" singer already had two GRAMMYs to her name, including her Best New Artist win in 2019 -- which she nabbed over serious contenders like H.E.R., Chloe x Halle and Luke Combs -- and she admits the early recognition only served as motivation on her sophomore album, Future Nostalgia.

"I feel like winning Best New Artist almost just pushed me to work harder," she noted. "I’m like, OK, I got to prove that I deserve to be here."

"When I was thinking about when I was going to put this album out, and whether it was the right time, I was like, you know what? The reason why I did this was to get away from any outside pressures," she recalled. "And I was like, maybe it is the time to put this out and maybe it can serve as that for other people."

"It was probably the scariest decision I’ve ever made -- I had no idea how it would be received -- but I’m just so grateful for the response," she added.

