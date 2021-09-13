Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston React to Debate on Who's the Better Onscreen Partner for Adam Sandler

It's all love between Drew Barrymore and Jennifer Aniston. Aniston appears on the season 2 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show that airs on Monday, and the two friends discussed a Twitter debate over which one of the two is a better onscreen partner for Adam Sandler.

The debate erupted last June on Twitter when a fan tweeted, "Name a better duo in a movie than Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. I'll wait." Barrymore's name then began trending after some were up in arms over the fan overlooking 55-year-old Sandler and 46-year-old Barrymore's The Wedding Singer in 1998 and 50 First Dates in 2004.

Sandler and Barrymore also starred in 2014's Blended. Meanwhile, Sandler and 52-year-old Aniston co-starred in 2011's Just Go With It and later, 2019's Murder Mystery. On Monday's episode of her show, Barrymore says that what she loved most about the social media debate was that she and Aniston chose each other.

"Oh, well that's a no-brainer," Aniston replies. "There's the phrase the guys like to say, 'bros before hoes.' Always."

Barrymore adds, "And that is sisterhood. And we have had that and you have that with your friends and we just celebrate that and I loved that that was the true answer."

The two women also praised Sandler.

"He's a unicorn because he is joy, he walks with joy, lives with joy and he doesn't get moody," Aniston says. "Yeah, comedians are moody."

When Barrymore says she was attracted to comedians because she wants them to make her laugh in real life, Aniston cracks, "Yeah, let your girlfriends do that."

Last October, Sandler appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and weighed in on the debate himself.

"I love you and I love Aniston and so do you, we're all great friends," he said. "And some debate sounded nuts to me."

"Anybody that sees the three of us together would be, like, 'Sandman, you gotta go, man, you gotta go. You don't belong with those two. Those are two nice, smart, good-looking ladies. You're pathetic, beat it,'" he joked. "But somehow I lucked into both of your lives, so, I'm staying there."

ET spoke with Barrymore ahead of the season 2 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show, and she gushed over Aniston appearing as her guest.

"We're gonna launch with none other than someone who might be one of my favorite people on planet earth, Jennifer Aniston," Barrymore exclaimed. "... I'm so excited, because that is a movie star, an entertainer, a woman, a human, someone that we just all marvel at. She has longevity. I love this woman so much. I cannot believe I'm gonna get to do this with her."

"I can't think of anyone who I would rather listen to than her," she continued. "I just find her to be such an extraordinary woman that garners our attention and has for so long. It's anyone's dream to have her be that first guest. Any guest whatsoever. If Jennifer Aniston will come play in your field, you know it's the best day ever. I hope to give her an afternoon that she walks away from feeling like, 'That was different. I feel great about this. I was myself.'"