Drake Gets Hilarious French Lesson From 4-year-old Son Adonis

Drake got a lesson in language from his 4-year-old son Adonis. In a video posted on Saturday, the musician gave his followers a look at the father-son bonding moment. “I been around the world thrice times I mean what I say…,” the 35-year-old captioned the video.

The clip begins with the "God's Plan" rapper’s son asking his dad “Are you going to be much bigger than me?” The proud dad, who is recording the moments responded, “I don’t think so. You’re pretty tall,” before asking Adonis if he thinks he’s going to be “bigger than me.”

“Yeah, I’m gonna be like old,” Adonis replied.

“When you’re my age how big are you going to be,” the "Controla" singer asked. That’s when little Adonis changed the subject.

“You want me to teach you how to speak "en français" Adonis asked his father.

“Yes, please show me,” Drake eagerly told his son.

Adonis, whose mother is French-born Sophie Brussaux, then goes on to speak in French while his father repeats each word. When asked for a translation, Adonis breaks down what he taught his dad.

“I said when you’re older, you’re all broken and you’re gonna turn back into space.”

Drake questioned the tot’s translation, “Is that really what you said or now you’re just making stuff up?”

Adonis laughed as his father called him “a funny guy” before turning off the camera.

In October, Drake shared pictures of his son from his fourth birthday party. “💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID,” the "One Dance" rapper captioned the picture.

In another picture, the rapper held up his baby boy towards the camera while he posed like a superhero.

Drake confirmed that he fathered a child with artist and model, Brussaux in 2018. In 2020, the rapper shared the first images of his baby boy with the world.

Adonis has since taken front row during some of the rapper’s biggest moments, including when he accepted the Artist of the Decade award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.