Drake Delays January Album Release Due to Surgery Recovery

Drake is delaying the release of his new album, Certified Lover Boy. The 34-year-old rapper made the announcement on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, sharing that his January release has been pushed back amid his surgery recovery.

"I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," Drake wrote, adding that he's "blessed to be back" on his feet.

"Feeling great and focused on the album," he wrote, but noted that "CLB won't be dropping in January." He concluded by adding that he's "looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

Instagram Story

Drake first teased Certified Lover Boy's release on his birthday in October. The former Degrassi star shared a moody album trailer, which showed a little boy staring up into the night sky, Drake sitting at a dinner table with a heart shape shaved into his hair, and several other atmospheric visual vignettes.

The brief one-minute teaser for Drake's sixth studio album made several allusions to some of his past albums, including 2013's Nothing Was the Same, 2011's Take Care, and the 2009 mix-tape So Far Gone.

The new album was originally scheduled to be released last year, however was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Drake reportedly had knee surgery less than three months ago. He has yet to share why he underwent the procedure.