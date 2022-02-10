Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige Preview Their Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Super Bowl returns to Los Angeles this year, and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige are ready to put on a halftime show for the ages!

"I'm not trying to be egotistical or anything, but who else could do this show here in L.A.?" Dre said during the trio's Thursday press conference ahead of the big show, where they'll be joined onstage by Kendrick Lamar and Eminem. "Who else could perform the halftime show, other than these amazing artists that we put together?"

"Not only that," the West Coast rap legend added, "but I've been manifesting the Rams, ever since the beginning of the season."

With the hometown team taking the field for their first Super Bowl since returning to Los Angeles, Snoop reflected on just how momentous this show will be for his community, both as a rapper and a SoCal native.

"This is a great moment, considering that the stadium was built just a couple of years ago," he explained. "I have people that I know who helped build the stadium, that the city of Inglewood gave opportunities to, to actually be a part of creating the stadium. So knowing that the stadium was built, that the Super Bowl was gonna be here, and that we had an opportunity to perform on that stage, it's just a blessing."

"The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the world, and hip-hop is the biggest form of music in the world," he continued. "For us to be able to have the opportunity to bring those worlds together? We got the queen of R&B, we got the king of hip-hop, all of his proteges, that's what it's about."

Dre agreed, adding, "We're gonna go on and do a fantastic show, and we're gonna do it so big that they can't deny us anymore in the future."

The legendary producer also couldn't stop raving about Mary's upcoming set during the Super Bowl LVI show, noting that he got "goosebumps" watching her rehearse.

"Her part of this show is amazing," he shared. "I can't say enough about how much she added to this show."

Mary told the crowd that she's more than ready to perform, saying she plans to "do what I do, leave it all on the stage."

"I can't please the world and I can't save the world. I just have to live," she added when asked how it feels to be an example for fellow female performers and fans. "That's example that I set. Live fearlessly and don't let anything get in your way. Not one thing."

When it comes to the halftime show gold standard, all three performers agreed that Michael Jackson's standard-setting 1993 performance and Prince's rain-soaked set in 2007 set the bar high, but they plan to break new ground with "one of the best halftime shows ever." So, will there be some big surprises?

"Yes, but I'm not gonna talk about it," Dre hinted.

"There won't be any wardrobe malfunctions, if that's what you're talking about," Snoop joked.

However, when asked to describe the show in one word, Dre did offer a little extra: "F**king incredible."

"That's two words, cuz," Snoop chimed in with a laugh, before offering his own prediction: "Magnifico."