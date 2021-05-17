'Dr. Death' Trailer: Joshua Jackson, Christian Slater Bring True-Crime Podcast to TV

Dr. Death is the latest hit, true-crime podcast to get the TV treatment. The upcoming Peacock series about a killer doctor stars Joshua Jackson, Grace Gummer, AnnaSophia Robb with Christian Slater and Alec Baldwin. And ahead of its summer debut, the streaming platform released the first trailer for the limited series.

Based on the Wondery podcast, Dr. Death recounts the horrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a charismatic Dallas, Texas-based neurosurgeon whose flourishing practice becomes the subject of scrutiny after patients leave his operations permanently maimed or dead.

As the number of victims grows, two doctors, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (Robb), set out to stop him from doing more harm.

Adapted by Patrick Macmanus, who serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Taylor Latham of Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery, the series features an all-female directing team. Among them are Maggie Kiley (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story), Jennifer Morrison (Euphoria) and So Yong Kim (Grand Army).

Dr. Death will debut this summer on Peacock.