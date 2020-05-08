Dooney & Bourke Sale: 50% Off Select Bags for 48 Hours Only

Dooney & Bourke is having deals on their iconic bags! For their summer getaway event, the accessory brand is offering 50% off three select bags every 48 hours with prices starting at $109.

Score a classic Dooney & Bourke crossbody, tote or hobo bag for a price you can't miss. Their classic, versatile styles will become a timeless addition to your collection. Economy shipping is free on all orders of $99 or more.

Plus, save more on the I Love Dooney website, which is filled with Dooney & Bourke bags and accessories on sale. You can even find deals under $100.

Shop the Dooney & Burke sale and check out ET Style's top picks below.