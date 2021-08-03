'Doogie Howser' Reboot 'Doogie Kameāloha' Sets Premiere Date

The Doogie Howser reboot, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., has a premiere date!

Disney+'s female-led coming-of-age dramedy, starring Peyton Elizabeth Lee, reimagines the classic 1990s sitcom and follows 16-year-old Lahela "Doogie" Kameāloha as she juggles a budding medical career and life as a teenager. The series will premiere Wednesday, Sept. 8, with new episodes dropping weekly.

Guiding Lahela is her family, including her Irish mother, Dr. Clara Hannon (Kathleen Rose Perkins), who's also her supervisor at the hospital, and her doting Hawaiian father, Benny (Jason Scott Lee), who is struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl. Her free-spirited older brother, Kai (Matthew Sato), her gregarious younger brother, Brian Patrick (Wes Tian), her best friend, Steph (Emma Meisel), her surfer crush, Walter (Alex Aiono), and her hospital co-workers, Dr. Lee (Ronny Chieng), Charles (Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman) and Noelani (Mapuana Makia) round out the ensemble.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. is filmed on location in Oahu.

Watch the series' opening title sequence below.

The original Doogie Howser ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1993, and starred Neil Patrick Harris as the iconic kid doctor. The character was Harris' breakout role.

