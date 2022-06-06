Dominic Sherwood and Jacky Lai Chase Secrets in 'Eraser' Reboot: Here's a First Look (Exclusive)

Dominic Sherwood and Jacky Lai are putting a modern twist in their update of Arnold Schwarzenegger's '90s action drama, Eraser.

In Eraser: Reboot, out Tuesday, Sherwood plays U.S. Marshal Mason Pollard, a specialist in engineering the fake deaths of high-risk witnesses -- aka "erasing" people -- that need to leave no trace of their existence. With the technological advancements of the last 25 years, the game has upgraded and it’s just another day at the office when he’s assigned to Rina Kimura (Lai), a crime boss’ wife who’s decided to turn state’s evidence. As the two flee to Cape Town with a team of merciless assassins on their trail, Pollard discovers he’s been set up. Double-crossed and fueled by adrenaline, he needs to be at the top of his game or he’ll be the one who’s erased -- permanently.

ET exclusively premieres a first look at the movie, which finds Pollard and Rina, aka "Rachel," sharing a meal before they jet off.

While Pollard details the plan to get her to safety, she has other things on her mind as she tries to coerce Pollard into giving back her passport -- you know, for safe-keeping. But is she really to be trusted?

"Really wish you'd let me keep that passport," Rina says, trying to flirt her way into getting what she wants. "It'd mean a lot to me."

But Pollard isn't falling for her games.

"When this is all over, what are you going to do?" he asks, cutting their moment short.

"Actually, I do have a plan," she reveals with a smirk.

Actors McKinley Belcher III and Eddie Ramos round out the main cast.

Eraser: Reborn is out Tuesday, June 7 on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. It will be available to stream this fall on HBO Max.

