Dolly Parton Shares Rare Throwback Photo of Her and Husband Carl Thomas Dean

Dolly Parton is celebrating her love! In honor of Valentine's Day, the 76-year-old singer shared a rare throwback pic of herself with her husband of more than five decades, Carl Thomas Dean.

In the sweet shot, Dean offers Parton a kiss on the cheek as the "9 to 5" singer smiles for the camera.

"Happy Valentine’s Day y'all!" Parton captioned her post. "Remember to squeeze your loved ones a little tighter today and tell them you love 'em!"

When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Parton in October 2020, she opened up about why she and Dean have kept their relationship private since tying the knot in 1966.

"He does not want to be in the spotlight at all," Parton said. "It's just not who he is. He's like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he'd never get a minute’s peace and he's right about that."

"I've always respected and appreciated that in him and I've always tried to keep him out of the limelight as much as I can," she continued. "He said, 'I didn't choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.' And we do and we have."

As for the secret to their long-lasting marriage, Parton quipped, "Our joke about the fact, when people ask me why it's lasted this long, I say, 'Because I stay gone.'"

"There's a lot of truth in that -- the fact that we're not in each other's faces all the time," she admitted. "But we do have a great respect and admiration for each other. We both have a great sense of humor. So, we have a lot of fun."